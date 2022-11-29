Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan says councillors don’t want to be forced to allow this type of development in Te Awamutu, Cambridge or Kihikihi. Photo / NZME

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan has invited a government minister to see first hand the potential negative impacts of law changes aimed at building more houses, faster.

She wants Environment Minister David Parker to visit Waipā to see and hear the council’s concerns about changes planners say could dramatically change the district’s character.

The fast-tracked legislation, supported by both major political parties, will force the council to relax planning rules to introduce new residential zone standards in Cambridge, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi. The changes could allow multi-storey housing on single sections, without needing a resource consent or permission from neighbours.

Council notified the required changes to its district plan in August — proposed Plan Change 26 — but did so “very reluctantly”, Susan said.

“It was like swallowing a rat, given we had already raised concerns to the Government in May and September,” she said.

“The changes force the same medium-density housing requirements on small, rural towns like Cambridge, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi as on large cities like Auckland and Wellington.

“That just doesn’t make sense to me or the councillors.

“Council was well aware of the need for more housing and was already working to increase the supply and range available locally. That includes multi-storey options.

“We’re not against intensification and we want and need more housing in our district — that is very clear.

“But our approach, which is suited to our own needs, looks to have been steam-rolled. Minister Parker has indicated he’s happy to meet and discuss our concerns which is great.”

Susan said she is keen to have that meeting in Waipā so she can show David exactly what we mean.

At Tuesday’s meeting staff provided elected members with a summary of submissions on the proposed changes.

Council received a range of submissions with 37 opposed, 13 in support and 29 “in part” supporting the proposed changes. Those submitters who meet certain criteria under the Resource Management Act can make further submissions until December 10.

New submissions on proposed Plan Change 26 are not allowed under the legislation.



