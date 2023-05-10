King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

It has been a case of coronation fever for Te Awamutu’s Kathy Prater and Julia McCarthy-Fox, and they timed their current visit to the UK to coincide with the momentous event, as Julia explains in this report from London.

After flying back to the UK especially for the late Queen’s funeral back in September, I was especially keen to be there for this official start of the new reign and was more than happy to spend the night before sitting out on a chair to secure a good vantage point for the processions between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey. Kathy was not so keen on sleeping outside, and we had agreed that I would do that alone while she watched the ceremony in detail on the television in our hotel, updating me with details and photos from the screen as it happened.

At the beginning of our trip, we had been lucky enough to meet and shake hands with both King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in York and enjoyed a chat with her, which was a lovely treat, and we had been looking forward to our short stay in London, very close to the centre of the action.

Te Awamutu's Kathy Prater (right) and Julia McCarthy-Fox meeting Queen Consort Camilla.

Arriving in London, we found coronation decorations everywhere, from shop windows to hotel foyers, and from railway stations to restaurants. There were flags and bunting in every direction that we looked. London was awash with red, white and blue and the official coronation logo, which was featured throughout.

On our first night, we had our first real taste of what was to come when we spent most of the night - between 11pm and 4.30am - wandering between Trafalgar Square and Westminster Abbey watching the final rehearsal for the big day. It was fascinating, and we learned a great deal of information that we would never have known otherwise - for example, exactly how far from the kerb the servicemen lining the route should have the heels of their boots, and why! We watched and listened as sergeants were instructed on who should be where and when, and what they had to ensure their troops knew in order to make sure that proceedings went off without a hitch.

We watched soldiers, sailors and airmen marching in the dark, and by the time we had walked as far as Westminster Abbey, we had also seen the carriage that was to convey Their Majesties to the service, as it passed us, drawn by four beautiful grey horses. But what we really wanted to see was the Gold State Coach outside the abbey. On the day itself, the entire area would be out of bounds for the general public, and the only people who would see it there in person would be members of the media - anyone else would see it through their eyes. We stood on the pavement for a while watching the soldiers and were finally rewarded as the coach loomed out of the darkness and drew up not 20 metres away from us. It looked amazing under the streetlights and we felt very lucky to be seeing something so special. It was very atmospheric as the accompanying Beefeaters formed up in the road and the procession moved off, before we returned to our hotel and slept until 11.30am the following morning!

So, to the coronation itself. There had been some conflicting rules issued about whether sleeping out on the street was going to be allowed, with it being stated that nobody would be permitted to access the viewing areas until 6.30am on the Saturday morning. However, some people had set up camp several days earlier, which put paid to that, and by Thursday evening, the entire front row of one side of The Mall was packed with tents. The other side remained clear, and that is where I headed just after 6am on Friday morning, choosing my place close to the New Zealand flag, which was flying proudly alongside those of the other Commonwealth nations.

Te Awamutu's Kathy Prater (right) and Julia McCarthy-Fox in London for the coronation. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

I had a chair, with a towel borrowed from the hotel to use as a blanket if I needed it, although it was so comfortable as a cushion that in the end I kept it for that purpose. I also had an umbrella borrowed from the hotel, which proved very useful over the next 30 hours or so, plus my waterproof raincape and a jacket - then there was my camera bag, along with some snacks and drinks: in my opinion, true sleeping out on the pavement does not involve tents!

I was soon joined by some friends and we settled down for a day of chatting, reading and people-watching as the crowd around and behind us gradually grew throughout the day. We saw the King pass by in his official car four times, and later he did a walkabout outside the palace accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales, sadly not in the area where we were located. Kathy came to visit for a while, and also brought extra food supplies, before returning to the comfort of a real bed and wall-to-wall television coverage of everything that was happening.

Coronation day dawned grey and gloomy, but after the horizontal rain storm of the previous afternoon, we were thankful not to have been drenched during the night, and hopeful that the rain would hold off until the procession had passed. Once people were all awake there was a real buzz of excitement around us, with much consulting of weather forecasts on telephones, and prayers that they were incorrect! Eventually, the portaloos were unlocked, to the relief of many, and we settled down properly with no intention of going anywhere else until much later.

Coronation parade pageantry. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

There was an early wake-up broadcast along The Mall, along the lines of ‘Welcome to coronation day’, asking people to pack up tents in order to create space. After about an hour, it was changed to ask people to pack up chairs - this one was largely ignored by the front row for an hour or so, as packing up that row of chairs did not actually create any space at all because we had to have bags and chairs there too. Our group in front had already made a plan with the ladies behind us in order to prevent any extra latecomers sneaking through into the gaps as we folded things up, and we agreed that a couple of us would stay in our seats until the very last minute in order to give these ladies a clearer view of all the preparations. As the procession taking Their Majesties to Westminster Abbey started we folded them, and we were then able to sit again during the two-hour wait for the return procession. It worked perfectly for all of us, and nobody lost their place to any interlopers!

The morning passed very quickly, with the arrival of hundreds of police officers marking the real start of proceedings for me. I had an interesting encounter with a policeman during the morning, which was quite remarkable considering the number of both police officers and members of the public who were present in London. I was approached by an officer who asked me whether I was from Horsham, and when I confirmed that I was, he proceeded to tell me that he had worked in a photo processing shop in Horsham many years ago - we are talking 1980s/90s - and used to process and print my pictures of the Queen and royal family! Amazing!

Some more coronation parade pageantry. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

There was an announcement several times, that I had never heard before, about not making loud noises or doing things that might alarm the horses. This had seemed strange to me, and others with me, but it was very noticeable how skittish many of the horses on parade were. There are always a couple that play up, but on this occasion, there were a lot - from one of the drum horses downwards, there were horses dancing and prancing, not only in the bands. I hope nobody ended up on the ground, but would not be surprised if they did, to be honest.

In no time at all it was past 10am and things were starting to happen, and there, coming into view, was the royal procession taking the King and Queen to Westminster Abbey to be crowned. They were travelling in the beautiful Diamond Jubilee State Coach, built for her late Majesty in 2012, and which in terms of coach travel is one of the most comfortable rides available, with such mod cons as shock absorbers and air conditioning. It is a stunning coach visually, drawn by six horses, and it gave us a fabulous view of Their Majesties as they passed, and as they did so, I wondered how nervous they felt at the beginning of this historic day. This was the day for the King to fulfil his destiny, it is what he has waited his entire life for, but for the Queen Consort it is different. I wonder whether she ever thought this day would happen - what an amazing day for her beloved children to witness, with their children taking part in the ceremony too, alongside the Queen Consort’s sister. Her Majesty was surrounded by family love and support, but must still have felt pretty terrified too. I remember her telling me in a conversation last year how nervous she was at the prospect of her first Garter Ceremony - this was that day magnified beyond comprehension!

Queen Consort Camilla on her way to the coronation service. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

Once the procession had passed, I checked my camera and was happy to have something reasonable to show for the wait so far, and settled down for a further couple of hours. There was a mass exodus of people heading for the toilets at this point, but we stayed put, and thus avoided the huge queues and general scrummage as people tried to get back to their places. Sadly, the powers that be had decided not to have any screens positioned where those of us on the procession route could see the service. There were speakers to allow us to listen, which was better than nothing, similar to the arrangements for the Queen’s funeral last year, but the difference here was that this was a very visual ceremony, and it was frustrating to be the only people in the world who couldn’t see it!

There was a huge problem with internet signals, and very few were able to access it online via phones, although we could see photos that friends were posting. At one point, Kathy set her phone facing towards the television in the hotel and we watched via Messenger, huddled under umbrellas as it was now raining lightly. And then my friend Sharon, who was sitting beside me, managed to find it on YouTube - with a slight time delay - and we watched that for a while. The time delay proved highly amusing as we were listening to it live on the loudspeakers while watching, and it was hilarious as the church leaders spoke in turn on our screen, with the wrong voices playing around us. You have to find the humour when you can in these circumstances, and due to overtiredness we found the voice exchanges disproportionately funny!

King Charles III following the coronation service. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

While the two-hour service was taking place, we were treated to a preview of all the troops who were to take part in the return procession, as they all marched past us from Buckingham Palace in their thousands. All in all, the time passed quickly and it was soon time to make sure we were all where we needed to be to see our newly crowned King and Queen Consort returning to the palace. The number of soldiers from throughout the Commonwealth reminded me of watching those marching as part of the Queen Consort’s funeral procession, and it was nice to be seeing them as part of a different celebration. The weather was not great, but could have been very much worse, and the feeling in the crowd was one of joy and celebration - so different from the mourning previously. This was a perfect example of why there is a delay before a coronation - you need to have time for your head to get around the change of monarch, the change of direction, and everyone’s new titles. My head can now deal with having a King and Queen Consort, as a pair, although it still struggles with the Queen being a different person.

Charles and Camilla have my full support, I am happy to see that the shift in position does not appear to have changed them or the way they approach their job and responsibilities. They are very much the same when you meet and speak to them, and they will be doing the job in their own way, as they have proved so far. They are not making radical changes; more minor adaptions to suit them and their interests. They are a younger and more approachable generation, and it shows. There is more informality alongside the formality and it works, on the whole. I am happy on a personal level to still be able to say that I know my Queen, and she knows me. She is lovely and I hope that, together, she and the King are able to enjoy this part of their lives with the support of the nation and Commonwealth.

Coronation parade pageantry. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

Finally, it rumbled into sight - the Gold State Coach, used for every coronation since that of King William IV, weighing four tonnes and drawn by a team of eight horses, moving at a walking pace. It looked somehow different from when we saw it outside the abbey the other night, with the daylight, although gloomy, illuminating the gilding, and the spectacular ceremonial braiding on the horses giving an extra-special splash of colour. It looked smaller than I expected, but was still a glorious sight to behold, with our King and Queen Consort clearly visible, crowns sparkling, as they waved to the enthusiastically cheering crowds. With the palace now in sight, they were probably looking forward to being able to get out of this notoriously uncomfortable coach, but nothing was shifting the smiles from their faces on a day such as this. And then, in no time, they had passed by and the tail end of the procession was in front of us - all those hours waiting and it was gone in a flash, but it was worth it. Would I do it again? In a heartbeat!

And now for the stressful part - the balcony appearance! We slowly packed everything away and took our bunting off the barriers. I have never felt the urge to decorate my barrier before, this was a first for me, but I quite liked it and hadn’t wanted to be the odd one out in the group that I was with. I had bought the bunting as a souvenir, so it was silly not to use it.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

There was a delay while the road was cleared after the horses had passed, and we found ourselves in a huge crowd waiting for access to The Mall to approach the palace. We had almost gone to a different entry point, but were advised against it - fortunately, as the people there never got out at all. I knew the one we were at was definitely to be opened, and eventually it was and we poured onto the road, along with crowds from further away who were already on the roadway. My friend Sheila and I managed to stay together as we wove our way, using years of experience, through the crowd as it slowly crept towards the palace. When it stopped, we were relatively happy with where we were, and then we were moved forward again, and then a second time, ending up with a pretty good position facing the famous balcony. We each had a step stool and made the decision together that we would try standing on them to avoid the waving mobile phones and selfie sticks, hoping that nobody would complain about our sudden elevation in order to try to take some photos. Far from doing so, we were offered hands to help us get both up and down - and the difference the extra height made was brilliant.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

This was what I had waited to see - if I’d had to choose between the balcony appearance and the carriage procession, this would have been my choice. Finally, the doors opened and Their Majesties appeared, clad in their robes and crowns - the only time we will ever see them like this with our own eyes - to claim the iconic balcony as their own. The cheering was deafening around us, the rain became “what rain?”; the atmosphere was electric and I have never seen the King look so happy and joyful ever before. This was the moment that he had waited a lifetime for - this enormous crowd, as far as they could see, was for him and his Queen in their own right, and he could see without a doubt that they are loved and supported just as his mother had been.

The applause, the cheers, the anthem-singing were all for them, and you could see what it meant to them. It was a tearful moment, standing in a wet rain cape, balanced on a wobbly step stool, flags waving all around, with Sheila beside me. We spent the Queen’s funeral together, and it felt very right to have been together for the previous 30 hours too. We had shared the end of an era, and now we were sharing the beginning of a new one with a friend who understood exactly how we felt and what this meant to each other.

Coronation flyby. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

Getting back to Kathy at the hotel was a nightmare due to the Metropolitan Police and their ridiculous crowd control systems - suffice it to say it took me over two hours to walk back to a hotel that was not a five-minute walk from where I started. I was wet and exhausted, with every part that can hurt doing so, but it was all worth it. I walked for miles along pavements where I was the only person going my way, swimming through a sea of police officers who had been stood down and were heading for their waiting coaches. It was quite surreal.

Members of the royal family happily watching the flyby - except for Prince Louis, who is pulling one of his famous faces. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

I waited at crossings across closed roads where we still had to wait for the green man before we were permitted to cross! I wondered for the millionth time who thinks up these one-way systems that force people into tiny streets in the opposite direction from where they want to go, in order to access a closed tube station that they never wanted to go to.

I thought many things as I trudged along, most of them very uncharitable towards the police and crowd control teams, but mostly I was determined not to let this ending spoil such a wonderfully joyous day.

The day was without a doubt both happy and glorious. Long live the King (and Queen Consort).