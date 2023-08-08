Maungatautari to Pirongia Ecological Corridor Project Society co-chair Clare St Pierre is encouraging people to join her on Sunday, August 20, for an event to celebrate Conservation Week. Photo / Dean Taylor

Maungatautari to Pirongia Ecological Corridor Society co-chair Clare St Pierre is inviting the public to join her group to help build an ecological corridor at an event on Sunday, August 20, in Te Awamutu.

“We’ll be celebrating Conservation Week by planting natives and sharing knowledge on predator control, plant identification and care, rongoā and tuna monitoring,” she says.

The restoration of the ecological corridor from Maungatautari to Pirongia covers both biodiversity and cultural aspects. The project has been gifted the name Taiea te Taiao by mana whenua.

The event is a chance to meet the collaborators, including the Taiea te Taiao project team, Waipā District Council, Maungatautari to Pirongia Ecological Corridor Society, NZ Landcare Trust and Koroneiki Developments.

It is being held at the Daphne St Reserve from 1.30-3pm.

Organisers ask people to register online at nzlt.infoodle.com/f/TaieaTeTaiaoConservationWeekEvent2023 so they can manage numbers.

For more information, contact Clare on 027 324 8195 or clare.stpierre@gmail.com.