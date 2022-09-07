Map of areas on SH3 that will be resurfaced. Photo/Supplied

In response to an enquiry to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency by Te Awamutu Courier regarding the condition of SH3/Sloane St in Te Awamutu, system manager Waikato Cara Lauder advises work to fix the road will be undertaken next month.

"We appreciate the community frustration and can confirm that our contractors will be undertaking asphalt resurfacing of the section of state Highway 3 between SH3/Vaile and SH3/Fraser, which is the area that is receiving the most complaints," says Cara.

"This work is expected to take one week, weather permitting, in mid-October.

"Once we have a confirmed date we will be communicating this to the local community through a variety of channels."

She says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency doesn't consider the surface on SH3/Sloane St that will be resurfaced is a safety hazard, it is just not aesthetically pleasing.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is also planning to chip-seal three sites on SH3 in the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, which will be completed during the summer period.

Cara says there may be some 'pre-work' undertaken in the near future to ready the road for the reseal.

Locations, shown on the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi map above, are 140m the section outside Albert Park; 550m section outside Te Awamutu Golf Course; 650m section south of McAndrew St, at the south end of Kihikihi.

"We will continue to monitor the state highway network through Te Awamutu and Kihikihi as is standard practice, and any immediate issues such as potholes will be repaired as quickly as possible," says Cara.