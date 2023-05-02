Ōhaupō blindside flanker Hayden Thomas prepares to jump in the lineout against Suburbs. Photo / Jesse Wood

In similar style to their local Super Rugby Pacific franchise the Gallagher Chiefs, Ōhaupō Rugby Club are undefeated in 2023 after pipping Suburbs 20-19 at Ōhaupō Memorial Park on Saturday.

With a first-half try to No 8 Karl Palaone, Ōhaupō went into the break up 5-0 over the Flagstaff-based side.

The second half saw a 19-point haul for Suburbs but Ōhaupō managed to stick it out until the 80-minute mark with further tries to Josh Thomas and centre Eli Beattie, as well as a penalty to Thomas - while his brother Scott chimed in with a conversion.

Fullback Lucas Corney was awarded man of the match after a good all-round performance.

Ōhaupō retain their top of the table spot after the one-point victory and sit one competition point clear of second-placed Leamington.

In the earlier match, Suburbs B took down Ōhaupō B 31-10, after leading 19-10 at halftime.

Ōhaupō's tries were scored through big lock Jacob Reymer and evergreen Michael Monahan, who received a pass from veteran winger Sam Talaiti after a break down the left-hand sideline.

The Glenfield rugby centurion at No 8, Simon Fincham, was a force to be reckoned with, running hard at the opposition all day.

Halfback Baylee Davies dominated his opposite nine with some big tackles, while openside flanker Darryn Colville was involved in everything - earning himself player of the day for Ōhaupō.

This week the Ōhaupō senior sides will face Pirongia at Pirongia Domain with the McInally Cup on the line.

The cup goes to the club with the highest combined points across the two matches.