Te Awamutu Sports lock Tai Cribb looks to crash into the Ōtorohanga defence. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Ecolab Te Awamutu Sports missed a golden chance to secure a top-five spot after going down 27-13 to Ōtorohanga in wet and windy conditions in a brutal encounter at Island Reserve last Saturday.

They are level with University but hold fifth spot due to their superior points differential, which sets up a key fixture at Albert Park next week where the two sides meet, the winner securing a spot in the top five.

Heavy rain in the lead-up and throughout the match meant ball security was at a premium and both sides struggled for control, but it was the hosts who fared better in the end with a three tries to two victory.

Hooker Manase Mohuanga and midfielder Shauncy Waho scored Te Awamutu’s tries, while Sam Toa added a penalty goal to round out the scoring.

Sports had the better of the opening stanza, driving Ōtorohanga back into their quarter and attacking the line, but were held out by some bruising defence.

Toa had a long range shot for goal after 10 minutes but his attempt drifted right in the wind, while the hosts answered with a long range shot of their own, judged perfectly for a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Constant pressure on the Ōtorohanga line finally paid dividends for Te Awamutu, with Mohuanga crashing over from a rolling maul to open their account, the difficult shot from out wide unsuccessful for a 5-3 lead.

Sports held their own line while under pressure then find reward through Toa’s boot as the half closed for an 8-3 lead at the break.

Te Awamutu Sports prop Manahi Goulton in action against Ōtorohanga. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

An untidy exit from the opening kickoff in the second spell had Sports hard on their line, unable to hold out and Ōtorohanga took the lead 10-8.

The ebb and flow of strong attack held off by even stronger defence continued through the next 15 minutes before the hosts struck again to extend their lead to 17-8 as we headed for the final quarter.

With just over 10 to play, Sports surged onto the attack, with unyielding pressure being rewarded when Waho, the competition’s top try-scorer, picked up his 10th of the season.

Usually operating out wide in space, Waho crashed over from a pick and go off the ruck, and the game was delicately poised at 17-13 with 10 minutes to play.

Ōtorohanga however all but sealed their win with another try in the closing minutes, followed by a penalty goal on fulltime.

With conditions as they were, it was always going to be a battle through the forwards and lock Tai Cribb and prop Manahi Goulton starred, rolling up their sleeves and getting through a massive workload, while winger Elijah Mataira impressed in his first Premier action of the season.

MVP POINTS: 3: Tai Cribb, 2: Manahi Goulton, 1: Elijah Mataira.

TE AWAMUTU SPORTS DEVELOPMENT

Ecolab Te Awamutu Sports Premier Development let a key chance slip to take outright first spot when they fell 19-12 to Ōtorohanga in a messy encounter in terrible conditions at Island Reserve on Saturday.

They still sit tied for the second spot with University, whom they play next week in the final week of the first round.

Sports picked up two tries from Eli Adlington and Richie Kuresa, while pivot Dillon Martin added a conversion.

Te Awamutu Sports Development's Richie Kuresa heads for the try line at Ōtorohanga's Island Reserve. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

However, they struggled with their handling in the constant heavy rain.

The opening quarter ebbed back and forth, with each side enjoying periods of dominance, but the score remained deadlocked until Adlington opened the scoring in the right corner, taking a 5-0 lead.

Ōtorohanga struck back minutes later, taking the lead and holding onto it into halftime, leading 7-5 at the break.

They continued their momentum just minutes into the second half, scoring again and extending their lead to seven points, which they maintained heading into the last 10 minutes.

With eight minutes to play, replacement winger Kuresa took an inside pass, beat two defenders, and crashed over beside the posts to tie up the game.

However, Ōtorohanga had the last say in the closing minutes, scoring to put the game beyond doubt.

UNDER 21s

The Honda Shop Te Awamutu Sports Under-21s were right in the game at halftime but fell away badly in the second half, going down 47-13 to Morrinsville at Albert Park.

Winger Tommy Tusiane scored their only try, while halfback Riley Dixon picked up two penalty goals and a conversion to round out Te Awamutu’s scoring.

Dixon opened the scoring early with a penalty goal, followed quickly by Tusiane’s try. After 15 minutes, Sports were up 10-0 and looking good.

However, Morrinsville worked their way back into the game after the early setbacks and scored their first points with five minutes to play in the first half.

Dixon then hit his second penalty goal as time expired, and Sports went into halftime leading 13-7.

Unfortunately, things went downhill quickly from there. Morrinsville scored just minutes into the second half and never let up.

They scored six tries in the second half, turning the halftime lead into a heavy deficit.

Sports had no answer and let in 40 points in the second half, resulting in a disappointing loss.