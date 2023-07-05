Pirongia Colts preparing for their match against United Matamata Sports Colts. Photo / Julie Gibson

Pirongia Colts kept their winning run alive with a 26-11 win over United Matamata Sports Colts on Saturday.

In wet muddy conditions, the Pirongia team could not muster the same level of play they had produced in the previous weeks and Matamata kept themselves in the game well into the second half.

Pirongia started the game well, slotting into their structured play, creating gaps and opportunities on the edges. However, poor option taking, mistakes and errant last passes meant these opportunities to score were going begging.

At the 10-minute mark Pirongia had stormed onto attack and were battering the line when Tupu Tuipelehake received a short ball to crash over and give Pirongia a 5-0 lead.

However, mistakes from Pirongia let Matamata into the Pirongia quarter and they were rewarded with a penalty at the 19-minute mark to close the gap to 5-3.

This urged Pirongia into action and they were able to get onto attack and, from multiple surges at the line, Captain Jay Seebeck smashed over with the resulting conversion from Sam Denize putting Pirongia up 12-3.

Matamata quickly came back onto attack and scored their own try to give a 12-8 halftime score line.

Matamata made the game interesting in the opening minute of the second half as they converted a penalty to close the gap to 12-11.

But Pirongia received a boost from their bench as Mitch Zeuren and Nate Tanevesi injected some energy into the back line while Ethan Kiernan and Hayze Mckenzie brought some fire to the forwards.

Pirongia reverted to their game plan and had Matamata under pressure in their own quarter and, from the battering from the forwards, Tuipelehake crashed over for his second try. The conversion from Zeuren gave Pirongia a 19-11 lead.

Despite more pressure from Pirongia, Matamata defended their line as Pirongia made mistakes and took the wrong options.

At the 70-minute mark, Pirongia’s blockbusting Charlie Mason crossed the chalk with Zeuren converting for the final 26-11 score line.

Player of the day, Tuipelehake, was a menace with the ball in hand and unmovable at scrum time.

Pirongia will be satisfied with their five competition points but will need to produce a much improved performance to knock over Te Awamutu Sports Colts this Saturday.