Pirongia Colts' Ethan Kiernan runs at the Hautapu defence. Photo / Julie Gibson

In sodden and muddy conditions at Pirongia on sponsor’s day, the Hautapu Colts proved too big and too strong for the Pirongia Colts.

Hautapu started the game strongly and put pressure on Pirongia early on.

The Pirongia defence held until Hautapu were able to rumble over in the eighth minute, taking a 5-0 lead.

Pirongia then gained some possession and used a strong wind to pin Hautapu in their own half.

After a period of strong attack, Pirongia moved the ball wide, where Kirwyn Ellis scooted over untouched to level the scores at 5-5.

Pirongia quickly regained momentum and kept the pressure on Hautapu with some good tactical kicking by Ellis and Mitch Zeuren, pinning Hautapu in their own quarter.

With the powerful front row of Manaia Murphy, Brook Witehira, and Tupu Tuipeiehake crashing at the Hautapu line, the defence was drawn in tight, allowing Zeuren to exploit a gap out wider and cross the line for a try. His conversion took the score to 12-5 after 30 minutes.

But this would be the last of the scoring for Pirongia. Hautapu gained possession in the dying minutes of the first half and used their bigger forwards to grind the ball upfield, eventually cracking the Pirongia defence with their converted try, locking the scores 12-12 at halftime.

In the second half, Hautapu utilised the strong wind to their advantage, pinning Pirongia in their own quarter for sustained periods.

Hautapu’s big pack pounded the Pirongia defence mercilessly, resulting in four tries by the 30-minute mark and giving them a 38-12 lead.

Pirongia held possession for much of the last 10 minutes, but Hautapu managed to hold out on defence.

Jason Hill made a welcome return from injury for the home side in the second half and showed glimpses of his attacking skills, which will be welcomed back.

The loose forward trio of Marc Walton, Jay Seebeck, and Charlie Mason made numerous tackles and attacked with gusto throughout the game.

Nate Tanevesi and Logan Johnston were strong on both attack and defence in the midfield, while Zeuren and Ellis showcased their class at first five and fullback.

Next up for the Pirongia Colts is an away match against University.