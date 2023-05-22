Ōhaupō reserve halfback Conner Fullerton in action against Taupiri. Photo / Jesse Wood

Ōhaupō Memorial Park hosted some exciting rugby on Saturday as Ōhaupō took on Taupiri on their annual sponsor’s day.

Mud and wet weather couldn’t dampen the crowd’s spirit as they witnessed a confident 38-5 division 1 victory for the Ōhaupō senior A side over the north Waikato mountain men.

The home side were up 19-5 at the half and ended up scoring six tries to one – much to the relief of the players after losing the previous two matches.

Ōhaupō's tries were scored by Queyst Michael-Tapu, Charlie Matthews, Eli Beattie (2), co-captain Alfie Broughton and fullback Lucas Corney, with pivot Josh Thomas adding four conversions.

The returning Dylan Samson played his first match at openside flanker and could have fooled anyone that he was experienced on the side of the scrum, earning man of the match honours.

Prop Liam Palaone was strong on defence before going off injured while Broughton and Corney challenged the Taupiri defence all day, taking any attacking opportunity they could.

“It was awesome to be back on home soil/mud in front of our sponsors after a tough couple of away games. The attitude was really good from our boys which led to accuracy and good decision making in pretty tough conditions,” said Broughton.

“The scoreboard didn’t actually reflect how close it felt all game. Taupiri threw a lot at us and were unlucky a couple of times.”

In the earlier match, Ōhaupō B had a close encounter with their Taupiri division 1B counterparts, falling 15-13.

Ōhaupō led at the break 8-7 and it was a game that could have gone either way.

Both teams left everything out in the mud, in what was a fairly low-scoring match.

The home side’s tries were scored through wingers Gabe Ghersi and Devontae Burgess, with first five-eighth Sheldon Seeley adding a penalty goal.

Ōhaupō B prop Paul James-Lyon worked hard all day for his side, while Lance Elrick played a prominent role from halfback.

This weekend sees the senior sides head to Cambridge where they will face the only unbeaten sides in both divisions, Leamington.