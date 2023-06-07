Ōhaupō centre Ngane Punivai looks to pass to fullback Queyst Michael-Tapu. Photo / Jesse Wood

Ōhaupō centre Ngane Punivai looks to pass to fullback Queyst Michael-Tapu. Photo / Jesse Wood

Gallagher Chiefs representative Ngane Punivai was part of a victorious Ōhaupō side on Saturday, beating Te Rapa 50-47 in Division 1 Waikato Club Rugby at Ōhaupō Memorial Park.

The 24-year-old Canterbury and former Crusaders, Highlanders and New Zealand Under-20 player was part of a midfield combo with co-captain Bronson Wilson-Beech, becoming Ōhaupō's first current Super Rugby Pacific player.

In what was really a cliché of a game of two halves, Ōhaupō took it to their opponents in the first half, which included four tries to fullback Queyst Michael-Tapu - taking his tally to six for the season.

The second half produced a major comeback for Te Rapa, but the win was not to be, the match finishing with a cricket score of 97 points on the scoreboard.

The rest of the home team’s points were scored through tries to Liam Palaone, Dean Fullerton, Lucas Corney and Eli Beattie, as well as four conversions to Fullerton and one to Scott Thomas.

The Division 1B match saw a 34-18 win ground out for Te Rapa B.

Ōhaupō B started off strongly at their home park but couldn’t keep the same energy for 80 minutes.

Winger Ryan Kelly scored a brace of tries in his first start for Ōhaupō while midfielder Reece Elsmore also crossed the chalk.

Captain and first five-eighths Sheldon Seeley chimed in with a penalty goal.

These matches concluded round one for 2023, with Ōhaupō placing fourth and Ōhaupō B placing ninth.

Round two kicks off this weekend with the top five and bottom five teams splitting off into their respective competitions - the senior B teams will follow the A draw.

The Ōhaupō senior squads will head to Tokoroa Memorial Sports Ground on Saturday to take on Southern United.

When these two clubs clashed in April, Ōhaupō won 19-15 over Southern United A, and Southern United Classics beat Ōhaupō B 54-7.