Pirongia midfielder Sani Ramuwai looks to break through the Ōhaupō defence. Photo / Julie Gibson

Pirongia midfielder Sani Ramuwai looks to break through the Ōhaupō defence. Photo / Julie Gibson

On a day of unpredictable weather, Pirongia’s Travis Cook played his 100th game and Sam Hunter played his blazer game (50th) as they beat Ōhaupō 26-17 at Pirongia Domain.

In the beginning, Pirongia had an early territorial advantage but failed to convert it into points.

It was Ōhaupō who worked their way up the field and scored the first try from a well-executed move off a scrum, with Queyst Michael-Tapu slipping through a gap down the blindside to score.

Scott Thomas converted from out wide to give the visitors a 7-0 lead within the first 10 minutes.

However, Pirongia quickly took control of the game from the kick-off and after a series of pick-and-goes near the line, lock Shaun Coutts crossed over to reduce the Ōhaupō lead to 7-5.

The mountain men then dominated the game for the next 20 minutes, playing their best rugby of the season.

Cook took advantage of a missed pass by Jack Wade to take a gap on the halfway line, drawing the Ōhaupō fullback, and putting flying winger Epa Nadru across for a try.

Nadru converted from adjacent to the posts to give the home team a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Cook then scored the next try, crossing out wide after some slick passing by the backs.

Nadru slotted the conversion to give the mountain men a 19-7 lead going into the break.

Pirongia increased their lead immediately after the second-half kick-off when second five-eighth Sani Ramuwai broke the first line of defence, drew the cover defence, and passed to a flying fullback Weston Craig, who ran around under the posts. Nadru easily converted to give the home team a 26-7 lead.

Ōhaupō responded with two tries in the next 10 minutes to fullback Lucas Corney and Eli Beattie, reducing the lead to 26-17.

Despite dominating large parts of the final 20 minutes, Ōhaupō couldn’t convert their possession into further points.

Pirongia’s Ramuwai continued his early-season form, threatening to break the line, communicating effectively with players outside him, and defending strongly. First-five Jack Wade has stepped up every week, playing more astutely, and controlling the game.

Prop Tyreece O’Neill, in his first start for the As this season, carried the ball strongly all day.

The fresh bench may have proved crucial in holding out a resurgent Ōhaupō team in the latter stages of the game.

For Ōhaupō, prop Met Camaibatiki was tireless, getting man of the match for his side, while Corney and Captain Bronson Wilson-Beech were constant threats on attack.

In the earlier match, Pirongia B drew 17-all with Ōhaupō B.

Ōhaupō opened the scoring with a try to winger Gabe Ghersi crossing after a slick backline move and first five-eighth Tala Leali’ifano added the conversion.

The halftime score sat at 14-10, after a try to Ōhaupō halfback Baylee Davies, a further conversion to Leali’ifano, and two unconverted tries for the home side scored by midfielder Lachie Timms and Sam Murphy.

Winger Gabe Ghersi scores for Ōhaupō B at Pirongia Domain. Photo / Arthur Uden

The second half was a much closer affair in the wet weather.

Pirongia’s Jarrod Matangi grabbed a converted try to take the lead 17-14, before Ōhaupō veteran Michael Monahan stepped up to slot a long-range penalty, making it 17-17.

The score would stay that way as Ōhaupō put all their effort into defence for much of the last quarter, holding Pirongia out from further scoring.

Ghersi played well in his first start on the wing for Ōhaupō, while Pirongia halfback Ifan Clwyd was strong for his side.

The day had Pirongia claim the McInally Cup, a challenge trophy between the two country clubs. The trophy goes to the club with the most combined points across the two senior matches.

This weekend, second-placed Ōhaupō head south to take on Putāruru while Pirongia, now in fifth, face the other mountain men Taupiri.

Also at Pirongia Domain last Saturday, Pirongia Colts defeated the unbeaten Thames Valley United side 16-10, after being down 10-0 at halftime.

The Pirongia forwards took control in the second half, laying the platform for the backs to run with more freedom, and they were able to score two tries and two penalties.

They now have played five, won three, and lost two, and sit in the top half of the table as they look to face Hamilton Old Boys Colts this week.