Classic tractor enthusiasts are being invited to take part in a leisurely and scenic off-road trek through Te Pahū farmland - all in the name of fundraising for Te Pahū Community Squash and Sports Club.

The Te Pahū Classic Tractor Trek takes place on Saturday, February 25, with registration from 9.30am at 113 Corcoran Road and departure for the three to four hour trek at 10.30am.

The event is open to all classic tractors - no dual-wheels, front-end loaders, trailers, passengers or alcohol will be allowed. Tractors must have effective brakes and be safe.

The spectacular course is spread over local farms at the base of Pirongia Mountain. There is a modified course in the event of rain.

The entry fee is $30, numbers are limited and organisers have the right of refusal.

Line-up of classic tractor enthusiasts ready for a previous Te Pahū Classic Tractor Trek. Photo / Supplied

Spectators are also welcome - there is no charge.

At the conclusion there will be refreshments and a barbecue. A koha would be appreciated.

For further details, or to register and pay, contact Greg Langman on 027 498 8295.