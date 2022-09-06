Classic cars, celebrations funded

Triumph Roadsters parked up by Victoria Park in Cambridge. The cars will return to Waipā in February next year. Photo / Supplied

Classic cars and trucks will take starring roles at the latest events supported by Waipā District Council.



Council's District Promotions Committee today allocated $2,000 to the Triumph Roadster Register Nationals Weekend. The three-day event, from February 16-19 next year, will include a display of the cars at Victoria Square in Cambridge. Cars will also travel in convoy around the wider district.



As part of the weekend, an awards evening will be held at the Sir Don Rowlands Centre at Karapiro.

The funding allocation to support the event came from the Council's District Promotions Fund, which allocated close to $228,000 to events in June this year. A further $14,000 from the Fund is yet to be allocated.



Today, Council also confirmed support for three grass-roots events from its not-for-profit Community Fund. This Fund aims to build and celebrate community pride and to encourage communities to connect and celebrate the district's diversity.





Pirongia Memorial Hall's 100-year celebrations in November this year have been allocated $1,863. The North Island Long Lap vintage truck event, back in the district next month for the first time since 2018, has been allocated $500. Fieldays planned at Ngā Roto this month and next, focusing on lake quality, have been allocated $1,000.