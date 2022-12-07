A new display at 131 Great South Rd/SH3 in Ohaupo is well worth the drive. Photo / Dean Taylor

A new display at 131 Great South Rd/SH3 in Ohaupo is well worth the drive. Photo / Dean Taylor

Two stand-out features dominate this year’s Te Awamutu Christmas Light Trail — the excellent multiple displays in George Melrose Drive and the new display at 131 Great South Rd/SH3 in Ōhaupō (pictured).

From what I could see it was the only major display in the village — but it is worth the trip and worth stopping for a good look.

I have tried to include all displays, but not everyone responded to our call for addresses, so if you have lit up your house or property, and it doesn’t feature on this list, please email dean.taylor@nzme.co.nz and we’ll keep updating the list on our Facebook page.

TE AWAMUTU

379 Chatsfield Drive

175 McNair Rd

365 Ōhaupō Rd

George Melrose Drive — multiple displays

486 Taylor Ave

2 Greenhill Drive

1181 Alexandra St

99 Mahana Lane (view from Frontier Estate)

330 Pakura St

71 Totara St

1010 Bank St

55 Bowden Ave

261 Te Tomo St

51 Rutherford St

136 Rutherford St

99 Fairview Rd

121 Lola Lee Heights

32 Domain Rd

882 Park Rd

KIHIKIHI

76 Rolleston St

16 Galloway St

2A Bryce St

35 Bryce St

1 Hall St

18A Hall St (up driveway)

ŌHAUPŌ

131 Great South Rd/SH3



