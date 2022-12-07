Two stand-out features dominate this year’s Te Awamutu Christmas Light Trail — the excellent multiple displays in George Melrose Drive and the new display at 131 Great South Rd/SH3 in Ōhaupō (pictured).
From what I could see it was the only major display in the village — but it is worth the trip and worth stopping for a good look.
I have tried to include all displays, but not everyone responded to our call for addresses, so if you have lit up your house or property, and it doesn’t feature on this list, please email dean.taylor@nzme.co.nz and we’ll keep updating the list on our Facebook page.
TE AWAMUTU
379 Chatsfield Drive
175 McNair Rd
365 Ōhaupō Rd
George Melrose Drive — multiple displays
486 Taylor Ave
2 Greenhill Drive
1181 Alexandra St
99 Mahana Lane (view from Frontier Estate)
330 Pakura St
71 Totara St
1010 Bank St
55 Bowden Ave
261 Te Tomo St
51 Rutherford St
136 Rutherford St
99 Fairview Rd
121 Lola Lee Heights
32 Domain Rd
882 Park Rd
KIHIKIHI
76 Rolleston St
16 Galloway St
2A Bryce St
35 Bryce St
1 Hall St
18A Hall St (up driveway)
ŌHAUPŌ
131 Great South Rd/SH3