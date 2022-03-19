Kathy Flay (left) and Angela Wood outside their new shop. Photo / Kate Durie

Angela Wood and Kathy Flay have opened up their dream that has been 40 years in the making.

The ladies have unlocked the doors of their new clothing alterations and repairs shop Sew Easy, located on 194 Alexander St in the main street of Te Awamutu.

"No jobs too big, and no job is too small" is their motto, being willing to give anything a go when fixing people's clothing or curtains.

"Angela had recently left her previous job so we decided it was time to open the shop, plus we have sewed together since we were kids, this is really a dream come true," says Kathy.

Friends Anglea Wood (left) and Kathy Flay are looking forward to decorating their shop. Photo / Kate Durie

The store will be open 9am-5pm most days, other than Saturday.

However, if customers give them feedback on their hours they are willing to provide a late-night or open on Saturday.

Pricing is starting out around $20-$30 is the starting rate for zips, skirts, jeans and jackets. Depending on the complexity of the item it may cost more. The cost to hem jeans is $15.

Curtain alterations are by quote only.

Postage is also offered for those living out of town, at their cost for postage through internet banking.

They are also looking into doing a slightly cheaper rate for pensioners, taking a couple of dollars off each item.

"We have been doing alterations and repairs for a long time, so we decided it was time to open our own business, giving the service to Te Awamutu in the main street," says Kathy.

"This is our dream since we were 13 years old. We used to write to each other about getting new sewing machines, inviting each other over to see it," says Angela.