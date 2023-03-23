Change of guard at New Zealand National Fieldays Society

Jenni Vernon, the new president/board chair of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society has elected Waikato farmer and businesswoman Jenni Vernon as its first female president/board chair in the organisation’s 55-year history.

She has held the position of vice-president for the past three years while having been on the board for the past 10 years. She was elected unopposed at the society’s annual general meeting held on March 21. The role of president/chair governs the society, which owns and operates Mystery Creek Event Centre and is also the owner of Fieldays, the southern hemisphere’s largest agricultural event.

Jenni farms a dry stock unit in partnership with husband Gordon and son Simon, at Te Akatea, in northwest Waikato. Initially training as a teacher, she has spent more than four decades in farming and governance. She was also the first female Nuffield Scholar and the first woman chair of Environment Waikato. Jenni’s first encounters with Fieldays date back to her NZ Young Farmers days helping with car parking.

She says she feels privileged to take up the role of president. “This organisation has a proud history of delivering world-class events, including Fieldays. In the past 55 years, many before me have worked hard to create what we now see before us.

“Given a large part of my career has been involved in agriculture it seems natural for me to continue to contribute to the society, supporting the growth in agriculture through our purpose of advancing the primary sector through innovation, education and globalisation.

Jenni takes over the reins from outgoing president James Allen, who has completed his third and final year as president, following the constitutional rules of the society.

Jenni acknowledged the contribution that James made to both the society and the wider agricultural sector.

“As a volunteer board member, James provided leadership during the incredibly uncertain times of Covid-19. His tenure was met with a mixture of extreme challenges, but he navigated these while also running his own business. James can also celebrate many highlights and areas of growth in his time on the board and as chair of the board.”

Jenni is looking forward to working with the new board along with CEO Peter Nation and his management team to continue to deliver on a strong strategic direction and plan for growth. “We have a great team of staff, volunteers and members who are devoted to the cause and outcomes that our organisation contributes to the NZ economy.”

“With just over 80 days to us delivering Fieldays 2023, some new events coming to Mystery Creek and some exciting plans for the future, we have plenty of work to do.”

Jenni also sits on the board of the NZ Geographic Board, is a Justice of the Peace and is an accredited Resource Management Act hearings commissioner. She has previously held governance positions with the Waikato River Authority, the University of Waikato and the Waikato Regional Council.

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society board. Photo / Supplied.

The new board is as follows:

President – Jenni Vernon

Vice-President – Tim Hale

Immediate past – James Allen

Lynette Pearks

Graeme Austin

Margaret Cameron (Events Chair)

Clint Gulliver Jo Finer (Co-opted)

Mike Chapman (Co-opted)

Barry Quayle







