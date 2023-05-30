Te Awamutu College 1st XV 1983, featuring future All Blacks Rob (captain, front centre) and Steve Gordon (back row, third from right).

Former Te Awamutu College first XV coach Dennis Ingram has organised a reunion for the 1982-84 first XV sides over the weekend of June 9-11.

Containing the likes of former All Blacks Steve and Rob Gordon, the 50 or so players involved in this period of rugby achieved a lot on the field, both while at college and after graduating, and more than 18 of them played representative rugby.

Dennis says they were a bunch of guys that “had enormous pride in playing for the jersey, playing for the first XV and playing for the college”.

A teacher at the college from 1977-84, Dennis had previously coached the second XV as well as a successful team at Auckland’s Rutherford High School (now Rutherford College).

Dennis played a major role in developing Te Awamutu College’s first XV into a champion team, both on and off the park. From 1982-84 the side had a win rate of over 90 per cent.

“During my years at Te Awamutu, they had really strong teams in the junior grades right through,” he says. “They provided a really good foundation. When it gets to the first XV, that’s the pinnacle [but] you can’t have a successful first XV if you haven’t got some grounding behind it.

“A lot of those teams were coached by teachers. I think that’s a major strength when you’re developing a first XV or any rugby team. I had the luxury of being out with the boys at morning intervals and lunchtimes. Twisting their arms, ‘Are you going to play this year?’ and encouraging them. So I developed a really good rapport.

“I think as a teacher, it helps you grow as a person and a teacher, being involved with your students outside the classroom. You get to know the students in a totally different scenery. You gain a lot more respect from the students at the school.”

Former Auckland rep and Māori All Black Te Roi Tataurangi coached alongside Dennis with farmer Ron Smith as the manager.

Te Roi’s golfer son Phil was the team’s loyal mascot.

“During that time, we had great parent and community support,” says Dennis. “We played 20 games a year. We played HBHS first XV, St Paul’s first XV, St Peter’s first XV and St John’s first XV – it was an extremely strong competition.

“We also had interschool games against St Kentigern’s, Aorere College, Mt Roskill Grammar, Tauranga Boys, Ōtūmoetai College and Western Heights.”

The 1983 side successfully downed the Hamilton Boys’ High School team, including future Waikato rugby stalwart Tom Coventry, to win the Tricolor Trophy for the first time since 1972, though they lost it the following week.

Amid the jubilation after the match, the Courier camera managed to track down two of the 15 heroes of the 1983 Te Awamutu College first XV team, Kevin Morris and Robert Gordon (standing), plus assistant coach Te Roi Tataurangi (front left), manager Ron Smith and coach Dennis Ingram. Photo / Te Awamutu Courier

The same year also involved a tour to Australia. The team were a little under-strength due to some staying behind to play for New Zealand Secondary Schools and Waikato Under-16.

The touring squad played five games, losing the first two narrowly before winning the other three.

Dennis says it was a great experience for the squad.

In 1984, they regained the trophy and kept it for the season. At that time they were considered the top Waikato secondary school team and one of the top four in New Zealand.

“We had a pretty successful team. A lot of that was also because we had lots of guys who played a significant number of games for the team. You weren’t starting each year from scratch,” says Dennis.

“Rob Gordon would have played about 90 games for the first XV. Steve Gordon would have played about 80 games. Sean Coleman would have played probably 70 games. Dennis Karl and Lance Kerr, 60. Chummie Thomson played 50 and then there are 25 other guys that would have played 40 games. Each year we had a really good core group.

“The loyalty the players had to Te Awamutu College was commendable, as over the three years a number of the players were approached by other schools. So it was a credit to the players and showed that playing for Te Awamutu College first XV really meant a lot to them.

“Back in those days, most of the boys that played rugby in the primary and intermediate schools around Te Awamutu came to Te Awamutu College. This meant we had access to all the talent which helped us have successful teams at all levels.”

Te Awamutu College 1st XV 1984.

Three-quarters of the way through 1984, Dennis took a job opportunity at New Plymouth’s Spotswood College, so Ron and Te Roi filled his coaching boots.

Ron and Te Roi, who were both backs in their day, were amazed that former Waikato prop Kiwi Searancke came to help out with the forwards and “lifted the spirit of the team”.

“Dennis was the chief of the team and everyone looked up to him, even Te Roi looked up to Dennis. Te Roi had a flare of his own, he was a magnificent player playing for Auckland when they held the [Ranfurly Shield] for several years,” says Ron, a former Waikato junior halfback.

“He just had mana with the boys. The thing that was always stuck in my mind, I used to really cherish it, as the boys walked out of the dressing room, Te Roi would say, ‘Way you go, boys, go out and have fun’. I really enjoyed that atmosphere. I played a lot of rep rugby but I really enjoyed working with this team, it was my pinnacle.”

Sadly Te Roi died in 1990, aged just 47, but his wife and son will attend the reunion on his behalf.

“I think the three of us had enormous input into the success of the team,” says Dennis.

“We talk these days about culture. That’s one thing I tried right from the start, to build that relationship between [the management] and the guys. There was a great spirit. There were some outstanding individuals but they played as a team. They supported, encouraged and helped each other.

“I’ve been on the phone and talked to every single one of them and it’s really encouraging when you hear about what they’ve done in their lives and the success they’ve had in various areas – which to me, wasn’t surprising. We’ve got 35 coming [from all over the world] on the Friday night for a meet and greet at Te Awamutu Sports.”

Two players have also died in recent years – Trevor Hohepa (2019) and Shane Smith (2012).

The Friday night will also include a replica playing jersey presentation and a 1982 first XV photo re-enactment.

A Te Awamutu College first XV 1982-1984 reunion jersey with a first XV 20-game cap. Photo / Jesse Wood

On the Saturday, there will be a pōwhiri to welcome the former players and coaches at Te Awamutu College’s O-Tāwhao Marae, followed by All Black #896 Steve Gordon presenting the current first XV with their jerseys.

Dennis recently presented the players with their blazers and says he felt honoured to be contacted by coach Willem Poolman to do this in packed clubrooms at Pirongia Rugby Sports Club.

At 11am there will be a guard of honour as the students take the field to face Matamata College’s first XV at Te Awamutu College.

Other events over the reunion weekend include the college after-match function, a formal dinner on Saturday night, where 29 caps, for 20 first XV games, will be awarded, and a brunch on Sunday.

Duane Monkley is the guest speaker at the dinner, with Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter as the MC.

“I taught for over 40 years and those three years will always be the highlight of my teaching career,” says Dennis.

“The enormous respect that the boys showed for me, Ron and Te Roi and the enormous respect they showed for each other [was tremendous]. They were very humble when they won and they were gracious when they lost. They were tremendous boys and I’m really looking forward to this weekend – it’s going to be one of the highlights of my life.

“It was an honour to coach and to know them, they were more than just players – they were friends.”

TEAM MEMBERS OF 1982-84 1ST XVs:

Simon Bastion, Craig Boyd, Steven Brill, Michael Bruce, Sean Coleman, Darcy de Thierry, Greg Edge, Warwick Flintoff, Emlyn Francis, Phillip Francis, David Gordon, Robert Gordon, Steven Gordon, Craig Hanna, Trevor Hohepa, Michael Hutchinson, Kevin Johnson, Ratapu Kaponga, Dennis Karl, Lance Kerr, Laurie Kerr, Richard Krielan, Paul Maniapoto, Peter Moorby, Rene Moran, Kevin Morris, Steven Mounsey, Andrew Ngahooro, Philip Ngahooro, Glen Olsen, Sonny Ormsby, Ross Ormsby, Kere Paerata, Warren Patchett, Glen Rawson, Jason Rika, Jeremy Rika, Rex Robinson, David Seager, Michael Shaw, Aiden Smith, Graeme Smith, Russell Smith, Shane Smith, Andre Spice, Darrin Stockman, Chummie Thomson, Steven Walker, Patrick Watene, Wayne Wrathall, Dennis Ingram (coach), Te Roi Tataurangi (coach), Ron Smith (manager).

CAPS AWARDED:

Steven Brill, Sean Coleman, Greg Edge, Warwick Flintoff, Emlyn Francis, Phillip Francis, Johnny Gordon, David Gordon, Robert Gordon, Steven Gordon, Dennis Ingram, Ratapu Kaponga, Dennis Karl, Laurie Kerr, Peter Moorby, Kevin Morris, Steven Mounsey, Keith Ormsby, Sonny Ormsby, Warren Patchett, Glenn Rawson, Rex Robinson, David Seager, Michael Shaw, Ron Smith, Andre Chatfield, Darrin Stockman, Chummie Thomson, Stephen Walker, Wayne Wrathall.

Te Awamutu College 1st XV 1982.

REPRESENTATIVE PLAYERS:

Sean Coleman - Waikato Secondary Schools 1983.

Greg Edge - Te Awamutu Sub-Union 1991-95.

Warwick Flintoff - King Country Colts 1986; New Zealand Rugby News Youth 1986; Ōtorohanga Sub-Union 1988-90; King Country B 1988-90; New Zealand Deaf Blacks 1995-2000.

Emlyn Francis - Hurunui Colts 1986.

Phillip Francis - Te Awamutu Sub-Union 1988-92; Corinthians 1993.

David Gordon - Waikato Under-16 1980; Waikato Secondary Schools 1981-83; Northern Region Secondary Schools 1982; Western Australia 1987.

Robert Gordon - Waikato Under-16 1981; Waikato Secondary Schools 1982-84; Northern Region Secondary Schools 1982, 1984; New Zealand Secondary Schools 1982-84; North Island Under-18 1983; New Zealand Universities 1986, 1989; Otago 1986-87; New Zealand Colts 1986; Waikato 1988-91; All Blacks 1990; New Zealand B 1991; New Zealand XV 1991; New Zealand Barbarians 1991; Colomiers (France) 1992, 1994-95; French Barbarians 1993-94; Toshiba (Japan) 1996-2001; Japan (including Rugby World Cup) 1997-99.

Steve Gordon - Waikato Under-16 1982-83; Waikato Under-17 1984; Waikato Secondary Schools 1984-85; New Zealand Under-17 1984; New Zealand Secondary Schools 1984-85; North Island Universities 1986; New Zealand Colts 1987-88; Waikato 1987-97; All Blacks (including Rugby World Cup) 1989-93; NZRFU President XV 1992; New Zealand XV 1992-94; New Zealand Development Team 1994; Chiefs 1996; Highlanders 1997; Wellington XV 1998; Wellington 1998; Waikato B 2002; Classic All Blacks 2006-08; Classic Canada 2006.

Michael Hutchinson - Waikato Under-16 1982; Auckland Under-18 1983

Dennis Karl - Waikato Under-17 1985; Waikato Secondary Schools 1985-86; Waikato Secondary Colts 1987; Te Awamutu Sub-Union.

Laurie Kerr - Waikato Under-16 1982.

Lance Kerr - Waikato Secondary Schools 1985; Te Awamutu Sub-Union.

Peter Moorby - Waikato Secondary Schools 1983.

Andrew Ngahooro - Waikato Under-16 1984.

Sonny Ormsby - Waikato Secondary Schools 1985; Waikato Māori Secondary Schools 1985.

Jason Rika - King Country Under-18 1986-87; King Country Under-19 1988; King Country 1989-94, 1995; King Country B 1997; New Zealand Prisons 1997.

Rex Robinson - Waikato Under-16 1984; Waikato Under-17 1985; Waikato Secondary Schools 1985; Waikato Colts 1988-89; Te Awamutu Sub-Union; Waikato B 1991-92; Waikato 1993-94; Chiefs Super 10 1993-94.

David Seager - Waikato Colts 1987; Te Awamutu Sub-Union; Waikato B 1991-94; Harlequins Colts Canada - USA Tour 1988.

Darrin Stockman - Te Awamutu Sub-Union.