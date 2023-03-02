Property Brokers Waikato regional manager John Janssen (left) with Property Brokers rural/lifestyle sales consultant Paul Wheeler, Property Brokers branch manager Rebecca Fraser and outgoing Property Brokers branch manager John Sisley (right). Photo / Supplied

Property Brokers is pleased to announce that the Century 21 Wheeler Realty team will join the Property Brokers Te Awamutu family, effective now.

John Janssen, Property Brokers’ Waikato regional manager, said the move was exciting for Property Brokers.

“It’s great to have Rebecca, Paul, and the team on board. They are great people and strengthen our service offering to the market, enabling us to leverage both teams’ expertise and experience - something great for Te Awamutu locals.”

Previous principal/director of Century 21 Wheeler Realty, Rebecca Fraser, is equally excited about this new chapter and is already a key member of the combined team, taking the helm as branch manager.

“It’s great to join a local family-owned business committed to achieving and delivering better outcomes for the local Te Awamutu community. There’s a real synergy between the teams; we’re excited to elevate our service offering and join a passionate team with a heart for the provinces.”

The Century 21 Wheeler Realty team will join Property Brokers’ Te Awamutu team, bringing extensive experience and deep local relationships.

“We are in the enviable position that the two cultures are very similar,” says Rebecca.

“Being part of Property Brokers gives us the scope and scale to achieve so much more with its enhanced systems and strategic partnerships - we believe combining the two teams will be a winning formula for Te Awamutu.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds.”

A comprehensive real estate offering is available for clients from residential, commercial, rural, lifestyle, and property management.

Currently, Property Brokers proudly manages 7000 properties across New Zealand.

“Despite our extensive portfolio, our structure means landlords still deal with one person and can build a strong working relationship with their Property Manager,” said David Faulkner, Property Brokers’ property management general manager.

“It’s exciting to welcome in the team. Their shared commitment to contributing to the community is fantastic; we all want to see the region flourish and thrive,” said Property Brokers’ managing director Guy Mordaunt.

Because Property Brokers isn’t franchised, their offices in over 85 locations throughout provincial New Zealand don’t compete; they co-operate.

“We believe that when selling your biggest asset, it’s in your best interest for your sales team to work together. Beyond that, it must be their commitment to do so, which is why Property Brokers proudly offers clients a True Team Promise,” he says.

Property Brokers is New Zealand’s leading family-owned real estate company, with a team of over 850 strong, across more than 85 locations from the top of the North through to the deep South. The Property Brokers family is proud to call provincial New Zealand home.