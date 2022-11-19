The Warehouse Group is partnering with Variety - the Children's Charity and Women's Refuge to Be the Joy this Christmas. Photo / Supplied

Together with Variety - the Children’s Charity and Women’s Refuge, The Warehouse Group is on a mission to make thousands of Christmas wishes possible for Kiwi children.

The annual Be the Joy campaign has launched in all of The Warehouse Group’s 249 stores across the country to help Kiwi families get the Christmas they deserve.

Customers can purchase a $5 gift tag at any The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming or Torpedo7 store or online, and The Warehouse Group will turn it into a $20 gift for a child who might otherwise go without.

The Warehouse stores are also collecting new, unwrapped presents for their local Women’s Refuge. Until December 20, Kiwis can donate gifts to the in-store donation boxes for women and children in Refuge’s care.

The Warehouse Group chief corporate affairs officer Anna Shipley said, “We know many New Zealanders are looking for ways to support others, particularly at Christmas time, and we want to make this simple at a busy time of year.

“Customers can either buy a $5 Be the Joy gift tag at any of our stores or donate a gift at The Warehouse, and we’ll then work with Women’s Refuge and Variety to make sure a Kiwi child who might otherwise miss out gets a gift to brighten up their Christmas.”

Anna says through last year’s campaign 17,363 gifts were delivered to children across Aotearoa.

“This is the sixth year we’ve run our annual Be the Joy campaign as one small way we support our local communities, and help make things just a little bit easier for families in Aotearoa during the festive season.”

Variety – the Children’s Charity chief executive officer Susan Glasgow said, “For many of the children Variety supports, Be the Joy is the difference between receiving a gift on Christmas Day or not. This year, we’ve heard from many more parents struggling financially with increases in groceries, rent and bills. There is often nothing left for other expenses, let alone gifts for their children.

“The Warehouse Group’s Be the Joy campaign gives New Zealanders a chance to share the magic of Christmas with children who would otherwise go without. Knowing that they and the more than 1000 children on our waitlist will have a present to open fills me with joy.”

Women’s Refuge CE Dr Ang Jury wants those dropping gifts to the in-store collection boxes at The Warehouse to know they are doing far more than just doing a good deed for the festive season.

“The women and kids receiving your gifts will remember your generosity for years to come. Hanging out at a refuge can be unsettling for kids, and even more so at a time like Christmas.

“What your generosity means is a day for a child that’s just that little bit more special. Having a little gift of their own to unwrap on Christmas morning can turn a time of anxiety into one of wonderment.”

To kick off the campaign, The Warehouse Group donated over 4000 toys to children in need across the country.