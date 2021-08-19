Business: Doe & Coe coffee trailer at Te Kawa Crossroads

Ingrid Ramsey in her Doe & Co coffee trailer. Photo / Supplied

Ingrid Ramsey's new venture Doe & Co is a small locally owned and operated coffee trailer based in the Waikato.

"Starting my own business has been a lifetime goal, I grew up knowing that I wanted to start my own business but I had never quite found my path as to what that might be. I have always had a huge passion for cooking and baking and often talked about opening a cafe," 19-year-old Ingrid said.

"However, I have always loved traveling and seeing the countryside, being an active person who also has a passion for all things outdoors and am not one to sit still for very long - being a "mobile cafe" made a lot more sense to me. I can attend outdoor events as well as following my dream at the same time."

Doe & Co not only makes and serves coffee and food, but also makes custom celebration cakes, cupcakes and cookies.

Ingrid bought her trailer in February 2021 and has been working on it the behind the scenes since April 2021 as well working fulltime night shift and studying a small business degree.

"I decided to finish my degree and then I could turn my full attention to creating Doe & Co, a business I could call mine.

"Starting this business means the world to me. I have always been taught "if you want something make it happen, what are you waiting for?"

"Having the support and encouragement from friends and family has made this dream come true. I would not be where I am today without their words of wisdom and belief."

Ingrid has a message for other aspiring entrepreneurs.

"Don't let someone stop you from chasing your goals. Anything is possible when you want it enough. Surround yourself with the right kind of people who are willing to see you succeed.

"Nothing will be easy, but it will all be worth it in the long run."

Doe & Coe will be based at the Te Kawa Crossroads Hall from 6am to 10am Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from opening day on Monday, August 23.

For more information, email hello@doeandco.co.nz or check out Doe & Co on Facebook or Instagram.