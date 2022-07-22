Tania Green, Jarrod Godfrey and Jessica Amoore are settling into the new Findex location. Photo/Kate Durie

Three weeks ago, Findex Te Awamutu opened the doors to its new site on 147 Mahoe St.

Findex is a Kiwi-owned business, that specialises in business advisory.

"The team are excited to be able to open their doors in town and closer to the action," says associate partner Jarrod Godfrey.

This building was an opportunity for them to create a specially designed location.

"It has been purpose-built for what we need and maximises the space nicely," says Jarrod.

He says, "It has been great so far, and the clients have been thrilled to come and see what the building looks like and enjoy the fresh new feel."

The new building has three meeting rooms and shared office space out the back for staff to work in.

Associate partners Tania Green and Jarrod encourage clients and prospective clients to come in and visit the team.

"We will have an open day in the next couple of months, once we are more settled and the weather improves," says Tania.