The new IBO Crusierweight world champion Floyd Masson. Photo / Supplied

After 12 rounds of boxing, with a swollen black eye and a bloodied referee, Te Awamutu-born boxer Floyd Masson, 31, has won the vacant IBO World Cruiserweight title after defeating Italian Fabio Turchi in Brisbane.

Masson joins Cherneka Johnson as another New Zealand-born world boxing champion residing in Australia.

The judges scored the fight 115-112, 115-112 and 117-110, with Masson winning the fight by unanimous decision.

Rated “the most brutal fight on Australian soil in 25 years”, the battle was televised live on Foxtel in Australia and FITE TV around the world and it could only be described as a war.

“We did it healthy and well. Huge thanks to everyone from Ace Boxing Group for giving me this opportunity and for putting on a great show,” said Masson on Facebook and Instagram.

“And a big shout-out to all my sponsors, couldn’t have done it without all your support and backing. Also to everyone who came out to support me, the crew from overseas and interstate. Means a lot guys, onto the next one.”

Boxing fans took to social media, saying what an amazing world title fight it was, including comments like “Early contender of Fight of the Year?”, “Good on you bro, they haven’t seen nothing yet, you’ve put Te Awamutu on the map”, “won ova 12 rnds [sic] what a Fight it was a War the Italian Guy can fight but must say Floyd Masson is true gentleman great win”.

One critique from a boxing fan on social media was: “I would have liked Masson to stick and move a lot more instead of locking horns with the Italian”.

A lot of praise went to Masson’s Italian opponent Turchi for being tough. The blood that was all across the shirt of the referee was from Turchi’s right eye - proof of how tough he is.

Now that Masson is the world champion, what is next for him? After winning a vacant title, no mandatory challenger is waiting for their turn. Masson can almost pick his next opponent.

IBF world cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, who was ringside doing commentary, could be a possible opponent for a unification.

However, Opetaia has two mandatory challengers waiting in line for his world title, including Mateusz Masternak and Richard Riakporhe.

Other Australians who could be contenders include Luke Modini or a rematch with Mark Flanagan.

Angelo Di Carlo is the manager of all three boxers, making it very possible for those fights to happen.

A smart move would be for Di Carlo to have Flanagan fight Modini for a world title eliminator, with the winner to fight Masson.

Di Carlo has made comments that he was interested in putting on the Flanagan versus Masson rematch in the past.

One very possible fight that New Zealand would love would be a Kiwi versus Kiwi world title fight between Masson and David Light.

Light just recently fought for a world title in Manchester, England, losing his WBO title bout against Lawrence Okolie. News is yet to come of what is next for Light’s career.

His team have also expressed interest in the past to make that fight happen.

Three more world title fights involving New Zealanders are scheduled in the coming months.

On April 27, Mea Motu will take on Canadian Tania Walters for the IBO world super bantamweight title at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore.

On May 20, IBF world champion Johnson will defend her title in Ireland against Ellie Scotney on Katie Taylor’s undercard.

Finally, a historic world title fight will happen at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore on May 27, where for the first time two New Zealand-born boxers will fight for a world title, as well as the first world title being fought between Māori and Pasifika boxers - when IBF world heavyweight women’s title holder Lani Daniels will take on Samoan Alrie Meleisea.