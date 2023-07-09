Te Awamutu BMX Club will host the 2026 New Zealand BMX Nationals event.

In early July, members of the Te Awamutu BMX Club travelled to Auckland for the New Zealand BMX annual general meeting (AGM) and were awarded the 2026 New Zealand BMX Nationals event.

The last time Te Awamutu held this event was in 2017 in torrential conditions, but they still pulled off an amazing event and are looking to do the same, if not better, in 2026.

As a club, they have applied a few times for major events but have missed out, so getting this one is a huge boost for the club. They can’t wait to showcase the track to the country and the world.

Over the last few years, the number of riders at these events has dropped due to the pandemic.

However, they are hoping for a return of the massive number of riders - around 900-1000 - that used to attend the national event.

It would be a big boost for the town because 1000 riders, plus their families and supporters, could bring around 5000 people to Te Awamutu for the three-day event.

Running a massive event like this takes a huge amount of effort from the club volunteers. But more importantly, it takes a lot of money, which the club will need to raise through fundraising and applying for grants to make this event a success.

Although it is still two and a half years away, the planning has started, and the Te Awamutu BMX Club would love the community to get behind them and help.

If you are run or are part of a business that you think may be able to help in any way, please get in contact with the club at tabmxclub@gmail.com.

The club are looking for financial help and assistance with items and materials needed to make the event run smoothly, such as printing services, toilets, marquees, cabins, planting, garden bark and carpark gravel - just to name a few.

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube for the world to see. So, if you would like to be a sponsor for the event and get your business name out there, please keep an eye out in the near future for the opportunity to be involved.