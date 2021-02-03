Sunday, February 7 is the 2021 National Launch Day which will see rockets blast off at Taupiri.
2021 will feature the largest motor flown at an NZRA event. This 'Q' motor is twice the size of last years 'P' motor and will be flying in The Nike.
Experience the sight and sound of New Zealand's largest amateur rockets in action.
Accelerating from zero to hundreds of kilometres an hour in just a few seconds, propelled skywards on a massive flame with the same signature crackle and roar as full size rockets.
This annual public launch event attracts hundreds of visitors to a fun afternoon watching rockets launch.
National Launch Day has been entertaining and educating New Zealanders since 2001.
Location is 1 hour 15 minutes from Auckland, 20 minutes from Hamilton on Arthur Alan Thomas' farm.
The event runs from 12pm-4pm. Check nzrocketry.org.nz/events/national-launch-day at 8 am on the day for cancellations.
FEATURED ROCKETS:
Nike Smoke
Flight Specs:
Length: 6.5m
Diameter: 470mm
Weight: 195kg
Motor: Q6300 "Turbo Diesel" - white flame, dense grey smoke, long burn.
Altitude: 16,000 ft
Velocity: Mach 0.7
Fliers: Ethan Kosoof, Debbie Van Tiel, Dr Martin Van Tiel, Chris North, Kim McVinnie, Kelvin McVinnie
Ad Astra
Flight Specs:
Length: 6m
Diameter: 250mm
Weight: 70kg
Motor: N5800 "C-Star" , staging to N2800 "Turbo Diesel" - white flame, dense grey smoke.
Altitude: 16,000 ft
Velocity: Mach 1
Fliers: Jack & Tony Davies
Deep Purple
Flight Specs:
Length: 2.3m
Diameter: 250mm
Weight: 28kg
Motor: M1363 "Turbo Diesel" - White flame, dense white smoke
Altitude: 7,000 ft
Velocity: Mach 0.5
Fliers: Kelvin McVinnie
Big Red
Flight Specs:
Length: 3.2m
Diameter: 200mm
Motor: M2627 "Standard" - Translucent orange flame, low smoke, fast burn.
Altitude: 7,600 ft
Fliers: Craig Packard
Middle Earth
Flight Specs:
Length: 1.9m
Diameter: 93mm
Weight: 8kg
Motor: L1324 "Standard" - Translucent orange flame, low smoke, fast burn.
Altitude: 17,000 ft
Velocity: Mach 1.5
Fliers: Kim McVinnie
DarkStar
Flight Specs:
Length:2.2m
Diameter: 100mm
Weight: 6.5kg
Motor: K540 "MetalStorm" - Translucent orange flame, low smoke, fast burn.
Altitude: 3,000 ft
Velocity: Mach 0.6
Fliers: Kalen More
Taiaha
Flight Specs:
Length: 3.5 m
Diameter: 130mm
Weight: 20kg
Motor: M1000 "Diesel" - White Flame, dense grey smoke, long burn.
Altitude: 9,000 ft
Velocity: Mach 0.8
Fliers: Dr Martin Van Tiel
Frenzy Massive
Flight Specs:
Length: 3.1m
Diameter: 140mm
Weight: 20kg
Motor: M1350 "White Lightning" - White flame, dense grey smoke.
Altitude: 12,000 ft
Velocity: Mach 1.0
Flier: Alex Heffer
Bring something to sit on, sunscreen, water, sunglasses and a hat. No pets/animals.
Toilets and free parking on site are available. Food and drink vendors are also on site.
Entry can be purchased at the gate or online at EventFinder
Adult tickets are $25 and kids (ages 5-15) are $10 each.
Cash is preferred, limited eftpos available.
New Zealand Rocketry Association is a not for profit community. Join the group on Facebook – New Zealand Rocketry Association.