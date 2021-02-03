The New Zealand Rocketry Association will host National Launch Day near Taupiri on February 7. Photo / Dean Purcell

The New Zealand Rocketry Association will host National Launch Day near Taupiri on February 7. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sunday, February 7 is the 2021 National Launch Day which will see rockets blast off at Taupiri.

2021 will feature the largest motor flown at an NZRA event. This 'Q' motor is twice the size of last years 'P' motor and will be flying in The Nike.

Experience the sight and sound of New Zealand's largest amateur rockets in action.

Accelerating from zero to hundreds of kilometres an hour in just a few seconds, propelled skywards on a massive flame with the same signature crackle and roar as full size rockets.

This annual public launch event attracts hundreds of visitors to a fun afternoon watching rockets launch.

National Launch Day has been entertaining and educating New Zealanders since 2001.

Location is 1 hour 15 minutes from Auckland, 20 minutes from Hamilton on Arthur Alan Thomas' farm.

The event runs from 12pm-4pm. Check nzrocketry.org.nz/events/national-launch-day at 8 am on the day for cancellations.

The Nike. Photo / Supplied

FEATURED ROCKETS:

Nike Smoke

Flight Specs:

Length: 6.5m

Diameter: 470mm

Weight: 195kg

Motor: Q6300 "Turbo Diesel" - white flame, dense grey smoke, long burn.

Altitude: 16,000 ft

Velocity: Mach 0.7

Fliers: Ethan Kosoof, Debbie Van Tiel, Dr Martin Van Tiel, Chris North, Kim McVinnie, Kelvin McVinnie

Ad Astra

Flight Specs:

Length: 6m

Diameter: 250mm

Weight: 70kg

Motor: N5800 "C-Star" , staging to N2800 "Turbo Diesel" - white flame, dense grey smoke.

Altitude: 16,000 ft

Velocity: Mach 1

Fliers: Jack & Tony Davies

Deep Purple

Flight Specs:

Length: 2.3m

Diameter: 250mm

Weight: 28kg

Motor: M1363 "Turbo Diesel" - White flame, dense white smoke

Altitude: 7,000 ft

Velocity: Mach 0.5

Fliers: Kelvin McVinnie

Big Red

Flight Specs:

Length: 3.2m

Diameter: 200mm

Motor: M2627 "Standard" - Translucent orange flame, low smoke, fast burn.

Altitude: 7,600 ft

Fliers: Craig Packard

Middle Earth

Flight Specs:

Length: 1.9m

Diameter: 93mm

Weight: 8kg

Motor: L1324 "Standard" - Translucent orange flame, low smoke, fast burn.

Altitude: 17,000 ft

Velocity: Mach 1.5

Fliers: Kim McVinnie

DarkStar

Flight Specs:

Length:2.2m

Diameter: 100mm

Weight: 6.5kg

Motor: K540 "MetalStorm" - Translucent orange flame, low smoke, fast burn.

Altitude: 3,000 ft

Velocity: Mach 0.6

Fliers: Kalen More

Taiaha

Flight Specs:

Length: 3.5 m

Diameter: 130mm

Weight: 20kg

Motor: M1000 "Diesel" - White Flame, dense grey smoke, long burn.

Altitude: 9,000 ft

Velocity: Mach 0.8

Fliers: Dr Martin Van Tiel

Frenzy Massive

Flight Specs:

Length: 3.1m

Diameter: 140mm

Weight: 20kg

Motor: M1350 "White Lightning" - White flame, dense grey smoke.

Altitude: 12,000 ft

Velocity: Mach 1.0

Flier: Alex Heffer

Bring something to sit on, sunscreen, water, sunglasses and a hat. No pets/animals.

Toilets and free parking on site are available. Food and drink vendors are also on site.

Entry can be purchased at the gate or online at EventFinder

Adult tickets are $25 and kids (ages 5-15) are $10 each.

Cash is preferred, limited eftpos available.

New Zealand Rocketry Association is a not for profit community. Join the group on Facebook – New Zealand Rocketry Association.