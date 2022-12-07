Te Awamutu Business Chamber chair Maria Heslop (right) presented vouchers totalling $400, $600 and $1000 respectively to Shop ‘n' Win winners, from left: Niki Beetsma, Madi Lord and Awhina Paul. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Business Chamber chair Maria Heslop (right) presented vouchers totalling $400, $600 and $1000 respectively to Shop ‘n' Win winners, from left: Niki Beetsma, Madi Lord and Awhina Paul. Photo / Dean Taylor

Following on from the first Black Friday Blowout, winners of the Shop ‘n’ Win competition were presented with their prizes last week.

Te Awamutu Business Chamber chairwoman Maria Heslop was the main organiser on behalf of the business group, and says the success of Black Friday Blowout means the plan is for it to remain an annual event.

She said its success was due to the willingness of the public to get behind the community event and make it a fun family night out — as well as the hard work of those planning and running it.

A feature of the night was the raffle, which is still on sale until December 15, and the Shop ‘n’ Win draw.

Participating stores provided a $100 store voucher and these were divided amongst the winners.

Winner of $1000 worth of donated vouchers was Awhina Paul, Madi Lord won $600 worth of vouchers and Niki Beetsma received $400 worth of vouchers.

The raffle features a first prize of a $500 Fresh Choice voucher, a $300 Matthews Eyecare voucher for second, a Kettle barbecue sponsored by Coresteel for third, and a Pak’nSave $100 voucher for fourth.

To purchase a ticket, email office@teawamutuchamber.org.nz



