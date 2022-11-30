Te Awamutu's retail sector was transformed for the Black Friday Blowout. Photo / Mark Derbyshire

Te Awamutu’s first Black Friday Blowout, held last Friday evening, has been judged a success by organisers, participants and the public.

Te Awamutu Business Chamber chairwoman Maria Heslop was the main organiser on behalf of the business group, and says the plan is for it to remain an annual event.

There were plenty of rides at the Te Awamutu Black Friday Blowout Street Party. Photo / Jesse Wood

She said there were fears the weather would force a cancellation, but luckily the rain and wind didn’t come, and after a slow start the street was packed, especially between 6.30-8pm.

The public enjoyed some of the free events that were provided (mainly for youngsters), and the paid rides were also busy.

Life Education Trust's Mandy Rasmussen (left), Harold the Giraffe, educator Abby Miles and trust chairwoman Joanne Wansbone at the Te Awamutu Black Friday Blowout Street Party.

Two bands provided entertainment and helped create a festive atmosphere.

Shops also reported good business, with some staying open later than anticipated while business was brisk.

Maria said a concern from previous events was an increase in shoplifting or poor sales as the public took part in the activities, but these weren’t a factor this time.

Blow-up activities for the children at the Te Awamutu Black Friday Blowout Street Party.

“Some store owners and managers took extra steps to ensure security was tighter, and it paid off,” says Maria.

“There were very few incidents of attempted shoplifting or anti-social behaviour, and when there were, they were dealt with quickly.”

Olympian Rebecca Petch (right) with partner Jarrod Browning in the Little Petchy Coffee Bar at the Te Awamutu Black Friday Blowout Street Party.

Maria said the success of Black Friday Blowout was due to the willingness of the public to get behind the community event and make it a fun family night out — as well as the hard work of those planning and running it.

The Wattman train ride at the Te Awamutu Black Friday Blowout Street Party drew plenty of attention.

She thanked the many volunteers who helped, the businesses that entered into the spirit of the event and the public for supporting it.

A feature of the night was the raffle, which is still on sale until December 15, and the Shop ‘n’ Win draw.

Locals fill the streets at the Te Awamutu Black Friday Blowout Street Party.

The prize will be presented this week and reported in next week’s edition of the Courier.

The raffle features a first prize of a $500 Fresh Choice voucher, a $300 Matthews Eyecare voucher for second, a Kettle barbecue sponsored by Coresteel for third, and a Pak ‘n Save $100 voucher sponsored by Coresteel for fourth.

Te Awamutu favourite Hoops & Scoops at the Te Awamutu Black Friday Blowout Street Party.

To purchase a ticket, email office@teawamutuchamber.org.nz.