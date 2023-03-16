Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club's Mya Anderson (left) on the podium for the Elite Keirin at the Track National Championships in Invercargill.

Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club placed second on the points shield table behind Canterbury with an incredible team of 26 at the annual Track National Championships in Invercargill this month.

SIT Zero Fees Velodrome hosted more than 160 of New Zealand’s top Under 15, Under 17, Under 19, Elite and Para Cyclists from March 1-5.

Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club was very proud of their contingent with many great performances, podium placings and personal bests set.

“I was stoked to end the event on a high with gold in the team sprint, especially as it was my first elite national title,” says Te Awamutu gold medallist Mya Anderson.

“However, I was especially proud of my silver in the Keirin as that was a hard-fought individual medal, having to ride the heats and semis just to make the final.

“I was also super happy about wearing the TA club kit for the first time. As a true TA cyclist that grew up out the back of TA on a dairy farm, it was awesome to be representing the TA club.”

New national U15 500TT champion Carter Paine smashed all records to take the gold in 35:036 while new U17M 500TT national champion Alex Schuler smashed the record in a time of 32:83.

Te Awamutu Sports’ gold medallists were Carter Paine (U15 500 TT and U15B Derby); Oliver Watson-Palmer (Elite M 15km Scratch and Elite Elim); Alex Schuler (U17M 500TT and U17 Sprints); Lewis Johnston, Oliver Watson-Palmer, Matt Davis and Maui Morrison (Elite M TP); Carter Paine and Jamie Henderson (U15 Team Sprints); Mya Anderson (Composite Team - Elite Team Sprints); Reuben Webster, Jackson Russell and Liam Cavanagh (Elite Team Sprints).

To date, Te Awamutu riders Hamish Banks, Molly Hayes, Oliver Watson-Palmer, Kane Foster and Jaxson Russell will attend the 2023 Oceania Championships in Queensland, Australia.

Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club's Jamie Henderson (left) and Carter Paine (right) on the podium at the Track National Championships in Invercargill.

OTHER TE AWAMUTU SPORTS PODIUM PLACINGS INCLUDED:

Day 1:

U15G 500TT - Taylor Brown (Silver)

U15B Elimination - Carter Paine (Silver), Jamie Henderson (Bronze)

Elite W 500TT - Sophie de Vries (Bronze)

Elite M Kilo - Oli Watson-Palmer (Bronze)

Day 2:

U15G Derby - Taylor Brown (Silver)

U15B Derby - Jamie Henderson (Silver)

U17B Points - Kyle Paris (Bronze)

Day 3:

U15 Points - Taylor Brown (Silver), Carter Paine (Silver)

Elite W Sprints - Sophie de Vries (Bronze)

Elite M Sprints - Patrick Clancy (Silver), Reuben Webster (Bronze)

U17G Scratch - Piper Russell (Bronze)

U19M Scratch - Maui Morrison (Silver)

Day 4:

Elite Men IP - Oliver Watson-Palmer (Silver)

U15G Scratch - Taylor Brown (Silver)

U15B Scratch - Jamie Henderson (Silver), Carter Paine (Bronze)

U17 Maddisons - Hannah Paine and Piper Russell (Silver), Kyle Paris and Stirling Jarnell (Silver)

U19W Points Race - Molly Hayes (Bronze)

Elite Keirins - Mya Anderson (Silver), Patrick Clancy (Silver), Matt Davis (Bronze)

Day 5:

Elite W TP - Molly Hayes (Composite Team - Silver)

U15 Team Sprints - Taylor Brown (Composite Team - Bronze)

U17 Team Sprints - Hannah Paine and Piper Russell (Silver), Alex Schuler and Stirling Jarnell (Silver)

Elite Team Sprints - Sophie de Vries (Composite Team - Bronze)

U19M Elimination - Maui Morrison (Silver)

Elite Men Points - Oliver Watson-Palmer (Bronze)



