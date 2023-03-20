Team Three Blind Mice, Ross Patterson (left), Shane Wilson and Trevor Lee about to drive the length of New Zealand for charity in their 1995 Fiat Brava. Photo / Supplied

Team Three Blind Mice, Ross Patterson (left), Shane Wilson and Trevor Lee about to drive the length of New Zealand for charity in their 1995 Fiat Brava. Photo / Supplied

It is a Kiwi tradition to do a “roadie” the length of New Zealand, and now it is also seen as both a great challenge and an opportunity to have fun and raise money for charity.

The annual Bangers to Bluff Rally is a charity event that challenges teams to buy a “banger” for $2000 or less and guide it through the intrepid route while raising funds for charity.

Taking up the challenge this year is Team Three Blind Mice, which includes local Ross Patterson, his Te Kuiti School mate Trevor Lee and former Te Awamutu boy Shane Wilson.

Ross says their choice of banger is a 1995 Fiat Brava appropriately named Mario de Brava. The car will be actioned at Bluff with the proceeds being added to the charity donations.

“It’s all about raising funds for worthy causes. Though New Zealand has been hit hard of late with disasters, these charities still need our support”.

The Bangers to Bluff rally is organised by Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay.

It is an opportunity to travel from Auckland to Bluff with a small group of like-minded adventurers, on a carefully crafted route through spectacular Aotearoa — a unique and rich experience.

Organisers say the journey is the start of lifelong friendships and participation gives support for widely loved and respected New Zealand charities, and is much appreciated.

The event takes a group of fellow travellers, limited to just 18 vehicles, on roads less travelled from Auckland to Bluff via several iconic regions.

Routes include Raglan to Kawhia Road, Molesworth Station track (with an alternative via Kaikoura if the track is not open), Mt Cook, Danseys Pass and the wonderful sights through Southland’s Catlins area.

The masthead charities are Multiple Sclerosis NZ and Hopeworks Foundation.

Hopeworks is the “go-to” umbrella organisation for those suffering from brain injuries.

Further charities may also be selected as beneficiaries by the board of the Half Moon Bay club.

Banger sponsorship is a key element, with each team required to fundraise on behalf of their entry with all funds to be donated to the beneficiaries.

Bangers To Bluff departed on Tuesday and concludes on Saturday, April 1 — to follow our team go to instagram.com/3_blind_mice_bangers_to_bluff/

To support Team Three Blind Mice donate at givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/team-3-blind-mice-bangers-to-bluff-challenge



