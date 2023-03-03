Families enjoying Balloons Visits Waipa at the last event held in 2021 at Albert Park, Te Awamutu. Photo / Supplied

Balloons over Waikato is bringing its incredibly popular event back to Waipā.

Balloons Visits Waipā returns to Mighty River Domain at Lake Karāpiro this month, six years after its first visit in 2018. Feature balloons will include Tico the Sloth and Tiger, as well as the walk-thru experience. The event promises a fun, free night out for the whole family.

The event, supported with $5600 from Waipā District Council’s district promotions fund, will be held at the Domain on Friday, March 17 from 5pm-8pm. Locals are encouraged to go along with a picnic and enjoy the live band, food trucks and of course the balloons.

The theme for this year is “Welcome Back”, welcoming international balloonists, and special shapes and inviting the public to enjoy the festival, following the previous year’s cancellation due to Covid-19.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said it’s fantastic the event has returned to the district.

“It’s an exciting free event to enjoy. Having these spectacular hot air balloons in our own backyard is really special and makes it so much more accessible for families to attend.”

Visit www.whatsonwaipa.co.nz for more information.