Awa Blues comes to Te Awamutu

Grant Haua. Photo / Supplied

Grant Haua - who was for a long time one half of blues-roots stompers Swamp Thing with drummer Michael Barker - will present his deep-timbre soulful blues vocals, acoustic guitars and foot percussion (Cajón/snare) as he tours Grant Haua Awa Blues for Arts on Tour NZ.

His performance relates heavily to his Māori culture, which is at the heart of these songs.

Grant says he wants the audiences to feel like they’re guests in his home - and like the songs, his home is pretty simple, but it’s warm and friendly.

“So welcome. This is my place,” he says.

“A seasoned artist who touches all kinds of points in the blues and folk from Taj Mahal and JJ Cale to dialled-down Stevie Ray and even an adventurous touch of acoustic James Blood Ulmer. Seems like this is Grant Haua’s time.” — Graham Reid (Elsewhere magazine)

Backstage Pass, in association with Waipā District Council, brings Grant Haua Awa Blues to Te Awamutu’s Woolshed Theatre on Wednesday, November 23, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from Eventfinda and the Te Awamutu i-Site Centre.



