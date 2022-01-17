Author Graeme Foster has self-published a book of fiction short stories called Single Men's Rd. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui-based author Graeme Foster, originally from Pirongia in the Waikato, has self-published a book of fiction short stories called Single Men's Rd.

Graeme is a published writer of non-fiction, poetry and short stories.

Single Men's Rd contains 16 fiction short stories (184 pages) set in vivid New Zealand town and countryside, depicting in idiomatic style physically and emotionally isolated people struggling with their psychological dramas.

Sometimes sad, sometimes humorous, in spite of their failings the characters show an indomitable will to survive.

Stories include a retired farmer revisits a neighbouring property and its disturbing memories; a disgruntled police officer about to hear details of his son's misbehaviour at school is unexpectedly reminded of his own; an elderly lady watches with mixed feelings the removal of a cherished golden conifer; while on a beach holiday a boy is thrown into turmoil by news his much-loved farm dog has gone missing, and a solo mother recounts the near tragedy to her child.

Graeme says the book is a compilation of over 30 years of work.

Paper Plus Te Awamutu will have a limited number of copies available for purchase.

Otherwise, Graeme can be contacted on graemecfoster@xtra.co.nz.

About Graeme:

Graeme came from a family of eight, growing up in Pirongia and attending Te Awamutu College (1957 to 1959).

After eight years working on farms he studied at Auckland University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1974.

Afterwards he worked in backstage theatre, warehouses, driving jobs, and as a self-employed gardener, all the while making time to write.

In the 1990s he returned to Pirongia to help care for his ageing parents and subsequently worked as a gardener in the area.



Amongst Graeme's published works are poetry, short stories, and a series of guide books on public recreational walks in bush reserves and parks. These included Waikato Walks (revised edition 1988).



In the Shadow of Tane Mahuta (1977) was a self-published collection of Graeme's poetry.

Single Men's Rd is his first collection of short stories.



Graeme moved to Whanganui in 2002 and is now retired living with an also retired cat.