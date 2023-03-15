Police have made arrests after an assault in Kihikihi on January 5. Photo / 123rf

Police have made arrests after an assault in Kihikihi on January 5. Photo / 123rf

Three men have been arrested in relation to a serious incident involving a meter reader in Kihikihi in January.

Emergency services were called to Oliver Street on January 5, where a man was found with serious head injuries.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson says the arrests come after extensive inquiries and some determined investigative work by Te Awamutu Police.

“We are pleased we have been able to provide the family with some relief that those believed responsible have been located and arrested,” says Hodgson.

The three men, aged 33, 36 and 50, are charged with wounding with intent to injure with reckless disregard, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and arson, and are due in the Te Awamutu District Court on April 4.

Police ask that the privacy of the victim is respected as he continues his journey toward recovery.