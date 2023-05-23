Arohena School kids in the rain learning to protect the environment

Arohena School and pupils planting trees on Friday, May 19.

Arohena School and pupils planting trees on Friday, May 19.

Arohena School has spent the past year learning about protecting the environment.

Pupils are now familiar with trapping pests and recognising the native trees and plants in the bush on the school grounds.

Maggie Taylor and Quinn Te Brake planting a tree in the rain.

On Friday, May 19 all this learning was put into practice. The Arohena School pupils together with their principal, staff and whānau spent the morning in pouring rain planting 1000 native plants.

The plants were purchased from Ngaroma Native Nursery by Huirimu Farms and planted in their fenced-out wetlands.

Fonterra supplied the welcome yoghurts and milk for morning tea in the woolshed.