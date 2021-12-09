Antiques the ultimate recyclable

Leadlight window and some of the glass collection, including pieces purchased from Ohaupo Antiques, in Stephen Clark's Pirongia home. Photo / Supplied

Leadlight window and some of the glass collection, including pieces purchased from Ohaupo Antiques, in Stephen Clark's Pirongia home. Photo / Supplied

Ohaupo Antiques owner Jane Daly is full of praise for Waipā District Council and the initiative to launch the Waipa Collectors Anonymous shopping guide.

She and husband Emanuel Hurley established the business in the main street of Ohaupo 18 years ago.

"We have a passion for all things old and interesting," says Jane.

That doesn't include just the items in the store either. The couple were drawn to the iconic building, which they restored, and they prepare all the items ready for sale.

Jane says it is a skill they take pride in, knowing how far to go with restoration or repair to maintain the integrity of the item.

While antiques and collecting are in the blood, the couple didn't imagine they would be able to transfer that into their own business.

They had undertaken some training while living in England, so had the experience, and then the opportunity arose and they took it.

Ohaupo Antiques is open from Wednesday to Sunday - and deal from only the store.

"Our point of difference is the quality of the items and our own love of all things old and beautiful - especially collectables and mechanical items," says Jane.

"It gives our store a broad appeal.

They specialise in miniature sewing machines, have a great range of lighting, which is right on trend at present, and a corner devoted to the history of Ohaupo village.

For this writer, the small, but excellent, collection of vinyl LP records is appealing.

"It really is the ultimate in recycling," says Jane.

Ohaupo Antiques regular Stephen Clark, of Pirongia, checks out some of the recently added items for sale in store. Photo / Dean Taylor

One of the best customers is Pirongia man Stephen Clark.

He has furnished and decorated his home with antiques and collectables, displaying his passion for the old and interesting.

The style also suits the house, built by the previous owner using all recycled materials bought from various places like demolition yards - right down to the windows.

"He made an incredible job," says Stephen.

But it isn't all about the looks for Stephen.

The former fencing contractor is about function as well, and says often something that is old, and beautiful, also works as well, if not better, than something new.

French court cupboard purchased from Ohaupo Antiques in Stephen Clark's Pirongia home. Photo / Supplied

"When I was contracting I scoured second-hand shops for quality spades," he says.

"I would test the blade, and the right ones were fitted with new long handles and we used them on the job."

The same still applies to many items.

In his home, furniture is both decorative and used, as are other items such as tools, gardening implements and kitchen utensils.

"A good example is my metal bucket," says Stephen.

"It is a great-looking item, but whenever I need a bucket, I use the metal one.

"I don't have any plastic buckets, which always eventually let you down, break and end up in the landfill."

Stephen admits he has always been a collector, starting from when he used to dig up bottles and other interesting items as a fencer; so when he finds a store he likes, he calls in often.

"What I like about Ohaupo Antiques is the quality of the items for sale and the knowledge Jane and Emanuel bring to the business.

Stephen also likes to share his passion.

"Sometimes, if friends or family are at home looking at my 'things' and show a genuine love for something, I will give it to them."

Jane has noticed more young people getting interested in antiques and collectables, especially usable items.

"I don't think they want to see everything going to landfill," she says.

"Then they discover there is something special about having those beautiful items - like bringing out the old dinner set for Christmas."

Court cupboard with leadlighting as it was displayed in Ohaupo Antiques before Stephen Clark purchased it. Photo / Supplied

Ohaupo Antiques is one of over 25 vintage, retro, antique, pre-loved, industrial, mid-century, second-hand and charity stores in the Collectors Anonymous booklet.

Waipa District Council waste minimisation officer Sally Fraser says the booklet was produced in time for Christmas as a way to promote sustainable shopping.

"And we are also promoting the markets that sell those berries for our pavs and places we can share excess food."

Collectors Anonymous Waipa is in all the op shops, pre-loved, second-hand shops and all the zero-waste stores that feature in the booklet or download a PDF from www.waipadc.govt.nz/zero-waste