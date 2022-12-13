Local polo player Dean Fullerton. Photo / Jesse Wood

Friday night will see the annual Mystery Creek Polo Christmas evening take place at Kaipaki.

Nestled at 419 Kaipaki Rd, within the triangle of Te Awamutu, Cambridge and Hamilton, the Mystery Creek Polo grounds will showcase the sport of kings.

Originally part of a dairy farm, the Mystery Creek Polo Club was the brainchild of former New Zealand polo rep Simon Keyte, and is owned by his cousin John-Paul Clarkin and wife Nina along with David and Pip Fullerton.

This annual event was originally an end-of-year memorial polo match in remembrance of John-Paul’s father, Paul Clarkin, and has since evolved into a Christmas and charity event.

Funds raised in the past have gone to the likes of the fire brigade, Riding for the Disabled, the Child Cancer Foundation and the Ōhaupō Community, Sport and Recreation Centre, while this year’s charity is still to be confirmed.

Gates will open at 3pm with young, up-and-coming players having a hit-around.

The curtain raiser will start between 3.30pm and 4pm, followed by the main match, a Queen Elizabeth II Memorial team against a Tim Keyte (Simon’s father) Memorial side at around 5.30pm.

“A few of the players have had close ties with the royalty and all players bar one will be professional or semi-professional,” says David.

“The main thing is the opportunity. There are not many countries where you can get this close to some of the highest-handicapped polo players around. We’re a bit lucky in the central part of the North Island. We’re able to just turn up to these games, whereas in other countries you’ve got to book months in advance.

“It also lets the players get out there with the other professionals, normally they’re all playing in separate teams.”

David says there will be entertainment between matches, if time permits, including a champagne running race for the ladies.

The Christmas polo is a great social event for an end-of-year work function or to bring your friends and family to.

“[The community involvement] has always been a massive part of what we do and that’s why we’ve tried to keep it local, rather than selling our soul to the likes of Aucklanders. Te Awamutu, Cambridge and Ōhaupō - they’ve been so supportive over the years,” he says.

Head along and witness some of New Zealand’s top polo representatives on local soil, then join in the festivities post-match with Waipā DJ Matt Hicks.

Entry is $15 per person and children are free. The event is BYO and is gate sales only.

There will be car sites and family picnic zones available on the day, with limited marquee sites as well.

Contact David Fullerton on 021 686 430 if interested in a marquee site for your group or business.