Loving Arms poster. Photo / Supplied.

The team at Loving Arms Charitable Trust are holding an annual fundraising drive to support more families via their charity. They are also again running their fundraising drive, which is in conjunction with International Eradicate World Poverty Day. This fundraising week is held from October 17 - October 22.

"Because of the work we do to help those in financial need, we thought it was a good way to do what we can, as we all have a part to play," says chairman Jamie Budd.

Westpac Te Awamutu is hosting a barbecue out in front of their business on Thursday, October 20.

On Saturday, October 22 there will be barbecues, cake stalls and drop-off points at The Warehouse Te Awamutu and Mitre 10 MEGA Te Awamutu from 9:30am to 1:30pm.

"We are hoping to cover most of the town for the sausage sizzle and raise awareness about who we are and what we do. There will be team members there for those looking to ask questions," says Jamie.

Te Awamutu Primary School and Waipā Christian School will be having mufti days to raise money for the charity. Pekapekarau Primary School will be hosting a donation drive.

"Other pockets around the place are also trying to get on board and help us out to raise as much money as we can," adds Jamie.

"We want to build momentum over the coming years - we must start somewhere. Everything that the community contributes goes a long way."

In order to meet their budgets every year, one of their requirements and part of their responsibilities is to fundraise. They do a couple of events throughout the year; however, this coming week, they're aiming to have their biggest fundraiser of the year.

They hope, with time, that this fundraising drive will be seen the same as the likes of Daffodil Day and Red Nose Day.

They attempted to host the event last year, but because of Covid, it was shut down. However, a couple of schools like Te Awamutu College and Waipā Christian School had mufti days. They raised just over two thousand dollars, which Jamie says is fantastic.

Sharni Budd, the founder and operations manager, says: "It's a role that I absolutely love. I get to work with the most amazing team and meet the most beautiful of families. Loving Arms was formed during a time that was very difficult for our family. We knew what it was like to be without.

"In 2014, we finally went live, and fast-forward to 2022 - we have had over 2200 families registered with us for help. From small things, great things can happen."

Loving Arms was established in 2014, and has been supporting families by helping over 3000 babies and their families with clothing, bedding, nappies, toiletries, and larger items such as cots, car seats and prams, with an average of five families each day now registering for help.

In 2021, they gave out close to $100,000 worth of clothing and supplies to families around the Waikato and beyond, all of which is given and donated by the community. They also deliver donated goods across the Waikato to families.

Delivery van filled with equipment and supplies to be sent out to Waikato families. Photo / Supplied.

Many of their referrals come through midwives, plunket, Kāinga Ora, police and other agencies. As a charity, they do a lot of interagency work because people are asking for things that are out of their scope, as they only specialise in the small sector where poverty affects a baby.

"It also works both ways - agencies send people to us for support, collectively as groups... We are doing what we can," adds Jamie.

A lot of the people that receive the donations are living in hotels or emergency housing, some as young as 13 and all in tough situations.

"We don't ask any questions, or pass judgements - if someone needs a hand, we will do what we can," says Jamie.

"We get amazing feedback from people who say that the donations have lifted the weight and stress that comes with struggling to provide the supplies their newborn needs," says Jamie.

Altogether, Loving Arms has more than 20 volunteers who come in regularly. They often will have other people who will only help once a month. Others may come in and help do loads of washing to ensure all the clothes are fresh. Some volunteers travel from other areas, one bussing in from Hamilton every Monday morning.

A team of volunteers sorting through donated clothing. Photo / Supplied.

Volunteers for Loving Arms come from all walks of life and range across all age brackets. Some of the more senior volunteers treat it like a job and enjoy it as they work towards their passion. Some come in and fix the cots, some enjoy sorting the clothing, whereas one likes to sort the toys and books.

Another service Loving Arms offers is a Kaiāwhina programme, which is a home-based post-natal service where they match a passionate and skilled volunteer with a new mum who requires some extra TLC, encouragement, support, and guidance in the first few weeks to months of the arrival of their new baby.

They also provide practical assistance to ensure the new mother has time to rest, have a shower, do the washing and help with meals.

Jamie and Sharni say that they are thankful to all those who have helped their cause, whether it be financially, through donations or through time.

"We couldn't do the work we do without the help of those people who support us. If others would like to get involved, we would love to sit down and have a conversation with them and show people through the building to see the scale of the operation."

Regular supporters of the charity are in their LA2020 Club and LA50 partners clubs, where people can donate on a regular basis - whether that be 20 dollars or 5 dollars a month. "When you have a lot of people doing a small amount it can have a massive impact on what we are able to do," says Jamie.

"We hope individuals, families and businesses partner with us, to help us help more families."

To drop off clothes, supplies or equipment, head to 405 Rickett Road, Te Awamutu from 9am - 12pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am -1pm Thursday.

To drop off in Hamilton, head to Bear&Moo 20c Lake Rd, Frankton from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

For more information or to donate, head to www.lovingarms.org.nz/