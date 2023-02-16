Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair co-ordinator Laurel Smith is looking forward to another successful fundraiser in May. Photo / Dean Taylor

It has become a popular event on the Te Awamutu calendar, so book lovers will rejoice that the annual Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair is returning after three years of Covid-19 disruptions to its regular dates.

Co-ordinator Laurel Smith welcomes the return of the fair to May and looks forward to a successful event which does so much good for the community.

The fair generally raises about $10,000, which benefits a number of local, national and international causes supported by Te Awamutu Rotary Club.

These include supporting individual students, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, student exchange programmes, group projects and Pirongia Forest Park Lodge.

At the end of the fair leftover books also go to a good cause, with many being donated to Waikeria Prison Library, suitable resources going to schools, appropriate historic material being donated to Kihikihi Police House and others being donated to Altrusa for their welcome to new families project.

Laurel says the club needs your books, CDs, DVDs LPs and jigsaws for sorting from now.

The club doesn’t want magazines, Reader’s Digest books, encyclopaedias or videos.

Donations should be boxed and can be left at the service desk at Mega Mitre 10, which continues to support the fair.

Laurel says the donors each year are amazing and there is always a great selection of fantastic books for all tastes and ages.

For other information contact Laurel 027 618 4454 or Murray 027 234 6533.