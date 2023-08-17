Te Awamutu Library is set to host Art Attack Workshop this Saturday for the Little Artist Global International Art Exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu Library is set to host Art Attack Workshop this Saturday for the Little Artist Global International Art Exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Entries for the Animal Protection: Youth International Art Exhibition are set to start this weekend. Children can spend a morning producing their entries with all materials and inspiration provided. Artists must be aged between 3 and 18 years.

This Saturday at around 10am - 11.30am, held at the Te Awamutu Library on Selwyn Lane children are welcome to come, create and participate in this youth international art exhibition.

Each work must comply with this year’s theme - ‘Animal Protection: We are the One Family’. The correct paper size will be provided.

Little Artist Global International Art Exhibition is an international children’s project of Beijing Dongming Cultural Creativity Co.

Since its establishment in 2017, tens of thousands of children from around the world have participated in numerous international exchange art exhibitions in Beijing, Tokyo, Paris, Berlin, Stuttgart, Brussels, La Louvière, Rome, Lanuvio, Manchester, Turku, Vimpeli and Moscow.

This is the second year the exhibition will be held in New Zealand and children are invited to make a submission to be exhibited in Cambridge in early September.

In addition, prizes will be awarded for 1st to 3rd, including a Carole Hughes original artwork.

Works can be handed in on the day or finished at home and then handed into the library before submissions close on Friday, September 1. Name to be supplied on the submission form, not on the artwork.

The exhibition will open on Friday, September 15 in Cambridge and will be open to the public for viewing on September 16-17 at the Cambridge Town Hall. This exhibition is free to attend.