Raewyn Emett by the cakes, cookies and biscuits contributed by the residents. Photo / Supplied

Raewyn Emett by the cakes, cookies and biscuits contributed by the residents. Photo / Supplied

“I’m happy but exhausted,” an exhibitor said wearily, following the Celebration of Talent held recently at Highfield Country Estate Retirement Village.

Talent can be described as exceptional natural ability, especially in a particular activity, and there is no shortage of talent at Highfield.

Highfield Country Estate Retirement Village is located on a farm previously owned by Pierre and Bobbie Fladgate. Over 170 people, including Pierre and Bobbie, now call the village home; many from surrounding districts, others from further away. Some new residents recognise old friends when they arrive, and more meet as strangers and get to know each other only in their retirement years.

“Highfield residents are encouraged to initiate, organise and share their own areas of interest with others in the village,” said social committee chair Bobbie Fladgate. “We are fortunate to have such a variety of resident-led activities to choose from.”

Whatever residents achieved in their pre-village lives can be a mystery. So it seemed until Highfield’s Residents Social Committee decided to unlock the mystery by mounting an exhibition to celebrate the talents and accomplishments of those living at Highfield.

What an undertaking, such a huge event takes preparation, planning and meticulous execution. And that was where the talent began. Setting up and breaking down the exhibition area, providing lunch for the organisers, publicity, posters, personal invitations, and much more besides. Each aspect of the exhibition planned by the social committee was undertaken by residents and supported by wholehearted co-operation and assistance from Highfield’s management team.

Residents embraced the concept with enthusiasm and began planning how to demonstrate their individual talents and achievements. Some displays focused on previous working life experience, and others displayed crafts, resulting from many hours devoted to a hobby. Skills quietly honed over many years were presented with joy and pride.

A display of quilts and wall hangings at the Celebration of Talent held recently at Highfield Country Estate Retirement Village. Photo / Supplied

Several women displayed handicrafts ranging in size from amazing quilts and wall hangings to delicate handwork, crochet and patchwork. The knitting group included small garments subsequently donated to Te Awamutu Plunket Clinic.

The Menz Shed guys not only showed samples of their fine work with wood but also had on display a lectern donated to Highfield and now in daily use in The Lodge. The exhibition display stands were also manufactured by the Menz Shed.

The Menz Shed's samples of their woodwork. Photo / Supplied

A display of fine china hand-painted by Norma Steel, one of the older ladies living in the village, showed how a refined sensitivity and delicate touch can elevate the simplest pieces.

“You start with a white plate and then you paint it,” explained Norma, who took up the art in retirement. “It’s time-consuming and expensive and perhaps that’s why it’s becoming a lost art.”

Yummy-looking cakes, cookies and biscuits based on recipes contributed by Highfield residents were temptingly displayed along with the Highfield Recipe Book. The slim booklet is now a firm favourite.

Artist Gavin Smith displayed a selection of his watercolour paintings, many based on scenes observed during overseas travels.

World champion ploughman Alan Wallace was the first New Zealander to win a World Ploughing Championship, held in Eire in 1981. He won many international awards and went on to be an international judge.

A magnificent wedding gown was on display, alongside a photographic history of the many other wedding dresses lovingly made by the talented dressmaker, Dorothy Harker, who now extends her skills and experience to theatrical costumes.

The active gardening group contributed one of the most whimsical displays. The Highfield garden is largely out of sight but attracts several residents who miss their own home garden but work assiduously to provide a wide range of vegetables at a more than reasonable cost for others in the village to buy.

Several people showed books and folders of family history or travels that their descendants will value in years to come.

With so much on show, it’s impossible to describe the many displays individually, but the range was impressive. Some people work at their hobby quietly without fanfare, often unknown to other people living at Highfield.

Notable among the many visitors who came to the Celebration of Talent was the new mayor of Waipa, Susan O’Regan who, along with her husband and son, spent some time chatting with exhibitors and was clearly impressed.

An eye-opener for visitors and residents, the Celebration of Talent is likely to be repeated in the future.



