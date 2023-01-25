Te Rehia Walker and team leader Candice Paikea from Waikato Women's Refuge receiving packs from Altrusa International of Te Awamutu. Photo / Supplied

The Altrusa International of Te Awamutu Club over the last year has run a multi-faceted project called Surrounding our Tamariki with Love.

“The idea was to support children and their mothers in various ways from birth and through childhood,” says Robyn Atherton from Altrusa International of Te Awamutu.

“We already had a project running where we deliver good quality second-hand books to Women’s Refuge and Loving Arms, among others, so this is an extension of that. We just thought there was more that we could do to support mothers and children.”

She adds that “one facet on its own may have been enough, but it is nice to do more things that involve all of our members throughout the process”.

The annual Altrusa Home and Garden Ramble provided some of the funds, but as this is an expensive project, the club was fortunate to receive a grant from Altrusa Foundation in the United States.

“All babies that were born at the Te Awamutu Birthing unit were given a new book written by local authors. The authors who provided discounted books were written by Rachel Numan, Kat Quinn and Deb Hinde. About 415 books have been distributed to newborns in a 12-month period.”

Boxes ready to be sent out. Photo / Supplied

Distraction packs were delivered to Women’s Refuge and Victim Support. These bags were sewn by Altrusa members to be used by these organisations when dealing with children going through stressful and difficult times. Club members made 70 bags from donated fabric and provided colouring books, pencils and toys to go into them.

“We also provided underwear, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes and a book for the Women’s Refuge to give to children when they leave,” says Robyn.

In support of our project, a large number of toys were knitted by the Presbyterian knitting group.

Toys knitted by the Presbyterian knitting group. Photo / Supplied

The project also consists of support of Muffins for Mums, where dozens of muffins have been baked by club members to provide sustenance for mums whose babies are in the NICU at Waikato hospital.



