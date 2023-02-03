Ag Drive partners with Agricademy to provide vital skills

Ag Drive is the Waikato's largest agricultural vehicle training provider, offering a range of practical tractor driving courses and other farm machinery courses.

Waikato’s largest agricultural vehicle training provider, Ag Drive, has signed an agreement with Agricademy to deliver its award-winning operator training to even more of the agriculture sector.

Agricademy provides training for new employees in a more affordable and effective way, leaving classrooms behind, to quickly improve staff productivity.

Their innovative training model has been developed online and on-farm for the generation that gets its information online on their smartphones and connects on social media.

Agricademy managing director Alister Shennan says they’re excited to be working with Ag Drive, which has a great reputation for offering practical, tailored training in the machine and vehicle operation space.

“Agricademy training offers the practical and life skills employees need to do well at work, so it was a natural synergy for us to partner with Ag Drive, who are known for their practical training,” he says.

“Working with Ag Drive extends our Agricademy offering, and partnering with the experts in machine and vehicle operation means we get the best experience for our customers.”

From now, Ag Drive courses are available online on the Agricademy platform for tractor, quad bike, LUV, motorbike and chainsaw operation.

Ag Drive quad bike training.

The online training is backed up by a practical one-day training course.

Ag Drive is also planning on opening training centres in Canterbury and Southland in the first half of the year to cater for the demand in these regions.

Ag Drive director Andre Syben says working with Agricademy takes Ag Drive to the next level, reaching more people in the agriculture sector with the successful and proven Ag Drive model.

“Our training is designed and tailored to what we know farmers want and need,” he says.

“If we can make it easy for people to access training that is actually useful and practical, and not just a tick-the-box exercise, it has a positive flow-on effect for the whole industry.”