Author Adele Gaddes. Photo/Supplied.

Author Adele Gaddes has launched her third children's book at Ngāhinapōuri School, called The Colour Collectors.

"A school was the perfect place to launch the book and show children there are powers hidden in fresh healthy food," says Adele.

"We were thrilled Adele was willing to share her book release with us," said Ngāhinapōuri School principal Mark Harrop.

"Community is an important part of our school culture, and we couldn't wait to celebrate The Colour Collectors with Adele.

"The book holds important messages around healthy eating, and the unique benefits fruit and vegetables have for our bodies. Our children loved learning about this, sharing fruit and veggies, making soup, and hearing about Adele's journey from concept to published book. Authentic learning, and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone."

Adele shared her book with all classes from Year 1 – 8 and was asked a great range of questions about the process of producing a book, including the printing, which is all completed in New Zealand.

Adele Gaddes reading her new book The Colour Collectors to students of Ngāhinapōuri School. Photo / Mark Harrop

"We also planted some pea plants in the school garden that will be ready to harvest before the school year finishes," says Adele.

The school children will be able to harvest their own peas from the vine, just like the young boy Tom - the main character in the book.

The Colour Collectors is available at www.adelegaddes.com

You can also check out Adele's other books, Blaze: Guardian of the Monarchs, and Trixie: Protector of the Bees on the website, too.