Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Te Awamutu Courier

A Waikato Club Rugby XV 2023 - surprising and well-known players

Jesse Wood
By
4 mins to read
Todd Doolan in action for Leamington against Ōhaupō at Ōhaupō Memorial Park during 2023. Photo / Jesse Wood

Todd Doolan in action for Leamington against Ōhaupō at Ōhaupō Memorial Park during 2023. Photo / Jesse Wood

Every year a gold mine of talent is unearthed in Waikato club rugby but there are also a lot of legendary, familiar and random faces to show up on the scene - whether they’re new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Awamutu Courier