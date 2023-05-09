A partnership that helps with the heavy lifting

Murray Grant, Commercial Business Manager of New Zealand CNH Industrial and Peter Nation, CEO of New Zealand National Fieldays Society with the Case IH fleet. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society has received new Case IH machinery as part of its sponsorship relationship with the agricultural equipment manufacturer.

The machinery, which includes the Case IH Farmall 50B, the Case IH Farmall U110, Case IH Farmall U110 and the Case IH Farmlift 742 Telehandler will support the society’s day-to-day operations at Mystery Creek Event Centre, including the maintenance of the 114-hectare property.

“We are thrilled to receive this high-tech machinery,” says New Zealand National Fieldays Society CEO, Peter Nation. “This state-of-the-art equipment will be of great assistance to us as we get the site ready for exhibitors to pack in for Fieldays, as well as maintaining our large site on a daily basis.”

The Case IH tractors and telehandler will help the venue operations team with seeding and mowing, sanding roads, flattening surfaces as well as shifting and lifting heavy equipment and material around the site.

Case IH Farmall U110. Photo / Supplied.

CNH industrial commercial business manager Murray Grant said the equipment is designed for peak performance, reliability and efficiency.

“We know these tractors and the telehandler will be valuable assets to society and provide invaluable support across a range of tasks.”

This year Case IH and the Fieldays society are celebrating longevity milestonesin the New Zealand agricultural landscape, with 2023 marking the 55th year of Fieldays and 100 years for Farmall Case IH.







