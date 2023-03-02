A Fun Walk/Run event around Lake Ngā Roto has been organised by Hato Hone St John Te Awamutu and Te Awamutu Lions Club.

Fun, friendship, fresh air, family time and a little bit of fitness is the aim of the game on Sunday, March 19 as Hato Hone St John Te Awamutu, supported by local Lions Club members, will hold a Fun Walk/Run event at Lake Ngā Roto.

St John invites the public to come out and enjoy a walk or run, and maybe challenge their friends and work colleagues to a little friendly competition.

There is no entry fee, but participants are encouraged to get sponsorship and raise funds to support St John Te Awamutu and the work they do in our community.

Any funds that are raised will support the placement of AEDs (automated external defibrillators) around the district, rural response units, provision of community and school-based education programmes, provision of hygiene packs, and general care and maintenance for the Te Awamutu and Kāwhia Stations.

Families can challenge families, businesses can challenge businesses, and schools could even challenge each other to see which has the most participants or raises the most for St John, or completes the most laps of the Lake.

St John will be set up on-site from 8.30am until 3pm to take registrations, or you can register at: forms.office.com/r/cFhEh9x36Z. Registration is necessary if you would like to be in with a chance for a spot prize.

St John will also collect any donations or fundraising you may have.

There will be an opportunity to discuss volunteering opportunities, first aid training, first aid kits, youth programmes and much more with the volunteers at the event.

Conditions allowing, the Waikato Major Incident Response vehicles will also be present in support of the event to show yet another service that St John provides to support communities.

A good old sausage in bread, courtesy of Lions volunteers, will help to satisfy the nibbles at the end of your walk.