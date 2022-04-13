The Avenger leading the two modern Beechcraft T-6C Texan IIs and the Spitfire over Te Awamutu. Photo / David John Mills

The Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand Supported the Royal New Zealand Air Force's (RNZAF) 85th birthday celebrations by hosting a flypast over parts of the North Island on Saturday, April 9.

The planes soared over Te Awamutu at about 10.36am with the aircraft the Avenger led two modern Beechcraft T-6C Texan IIs and the Spitfire.

This event was highly weather-dependent, especially considering how precious the Avenger and Spitfire are to New Zealand's national heritage.

Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand hoped people enjoyed the mix of rural and urban locations.

The aim was for the procession to fly from Ōhakea to Auckland and back, capturing as many settlements, towns and cities as possible.

The formation flew North to Auckland via West Coast and central locations such as New Plymouth and Hamilton. Then returned later that same day via central and eastern North Island locations including Rotorua, Taupō and Napier.

"Perfect weather and an excellent turnout meant that the flypasts were a great success, and the crews thoroughly enjoyed themselves," says Flight Commander of the Air Force Heritage Flight, Squadron Leader Michael Williams.

"The team could see the crowds on the ground and were very appreciative of everyone who turned out to see their military aviation heritage.

"Apart from the Spitfire suffering an unfortunate puncture whilst taxiing to the apron after landing at Whenuapai, all of the aircraft performed faultlessly. The team now look forward to planning for their next public engagements on Anzac Day."

The flypasts were conducted in accordance with Civil Aviation Rules, which allow flight down to 1000 feet over a built-up area.

The Spitfire and Avenger are operated by the Biggin Hill Trust.

This event was conducted in accordance with Covid-19 requirements.