Show manager Jan Gray with Sandra and Simon Broomfield with their supreme Shorthair award winner Toyger kitten named Korucats Island Angels Spirit. Photo / Kate Durie

A cat show which delighted visitors was held on Saturday, May 20.

This was the 30th Anniversary Championship Show which was held at the Te Awamutu ASB Events Centre Stadium.

The show featured 127 cats in total with a nice variety of breeds on display.

Surprised and delighted owner and show manager Jan Gray’s black Exotic cat, NZ Gold Double Grand Champion Magicbox Lord of the Dance, waltzed into contention at the show on Saturday, taking the Supreme Award overall and Best Longhair cat too. Lord, as Jan calls him, was looking really great.

“He’s a honey,” says Jan, who was both surprised and very happy with the win.

Show manager Jan Gray's black Exotic cat, NZ Gold Double Grand Champion Magicbox Lord of the Dance, wins Supreme Award overall and Best Longhair cat. Photo / Kate Durie

As the show manager for the Mid Island Cat Club’s show, Jan was working most of the day and did not catch up with the results until very late.

She complimented her small but hardworking committee, Dalton Munro (secretary), Sue Ford, Neil and Lynn Plows, Averil McBeth, Shelley and Vicky Boyd, all of who made her job easier though very busy to manage.

The club appreciated the support and sponsorship from Nestle PRO PLAN cat food, PD Pet Insurance, and Bayer Advantage through local vet Katie Davidson at 3 Stone Vets.

As show manager Jan acknowledged the other winners, mentioning the picture-perfect Toyger kitten owned and bred by Sandra and Simon Broomfield named Korucats Island Angels Spirit. Sandra and Simon were delighted to have won the Supreme Shorthair Award.

Other Supreme winners included Best Companion Cat or Kitten Chocky, owned by Christine Tracey, and Isaac, Supreme Domestic cat, owned by Alison Jackson, of Auckland. Alison of Kenziecats Photography took photos at the event.

Many of the visitors to the show enjoyed the space and warmth the Waipā Community Facilities Trust’s Event Centre offered everyone on such a cool showery day.

“There was a very good turnout despite the rain. There was excellent space in the showgrounds for people to be able to get around and see the cats. A lot of people really enjoyed being in the venue,” says Ian Gray.

“I also spoke to a number of people who enjoyed coming to see the cats on show - a couple of people mentioned to me asking why the door price was so low - I told them that we do that to encourage people to come along.”

Sealpoint Birman kitten on display at the Cat Show in Te Awamutu. Photo / Kate Durie.

Te Awamutu ASB Events Centre staff were happy to see the Event Centre being used again after the hiatus from Covid-19.



