Te Awamutu Sports' Taha Kemara and Gideon Wrampling have been selected in Waikato Rugby's initial 38-man Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship (NPC) squad for the upcoming 2022 season.
Ayden Johnstone returns as one of the co-captains from 2021 but this season he is joined in that leadership role by experienced openside flanker, Te Awamutu-born Mitch Jacobson who will add to his 62 Waikato caps this season.
The bulk of the 2021 squad has returned in 2022, with 35 of the 38 players returning for this season.
There are three players who have a chance to make their Waikato debut this season.
These players are Te Awamutu Sports inside back Kemara, Hamilton Old Boys prop Solomone Tukuafu and Samoan powerhouse utility back Alapati Leiua, who returns from Europe after eight seasons with the Wasps (20 appearances) and Bristol Bears (31). He has also made 26 appearances for Samoa since 2013.
This season's squad features two current All Blacks, 24 Super Rugby players and two current Samoan Internationals.
This season could see nine players reach playing milestones.
Liam Messam currently has 99 Waikato caps and has a chance to become Waikato's newest centurion. While Sefo Kautai (46), Bailyn Sullivan (45) and Jack Lam (42) all have a chance of reaching their 50 games milestone for the province.
There are five players who are in line to receive their 18th game blazer this season, these players are Xavier Roe (17), Mosese Dawai (15), George Dyer (12), D'Angelo Leuila (11) and Simon Parker (11).
"We are again pleased to name a squad that is made up predominately of players from the 2021 season. We are extremely proud that we were able to achieve a Premiership title in the extreme circumstances we were under, but this year is another season, so we are to resetting and do it all again," said Waikato head coach Ross Filipo.
"We as a coaching group once again were looking for players with great character and are hard-working men that will strive to make this province proud once more and continue to build on our successes from last season."
Waikato's 2022 Bunnings Warehouse NPC campaign begins on Saturday, August 6 against the Hawke's Bay Magpies at FMG Stadium Waikato as game three of a triple-header at the stadium.
The day will kick off with a preseason hit out between Thames Valley Swampfoxes and New Zealand Harlequins, kick-off 11.35am, followed by Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC hosting Bay of Plenty Volcanix in week four of the Farah Palmer Cup as well as a Chiefs Country Cup clash, kick-off 2.05pm, with the Bunnings NPC match scheduled for 4.35pm.
2022 Waikato Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship squad - () = caps for Waikato, * = uncapped for Waikato:
Hamilton Burr (29) Hautapu
Rob Cobb (21) Hamilton Old Boys
Tepaea Cook-Savage (7) Fraser Tech
Liam Coombes-Fabling (22) Fraser Tech
Sam Cooper (10) Hamilton Old Boys
Mosese Dawai (15) Hautapu
Rhys Dickinson (5) Fraser Tech
George Dyer (12) Fraser Tech
Samipeni Finau (22) Hamilton Old Boys
Luke Jacobson (22) Hautapu
Mitch Jacobson (62) Hautapu – Co-Captain
Ayden Johnstone (33) Hautapu – Co-Captain
Sefo Kautai (46) Hamilton Marist
Taha Kemara (*) Te Awamutu Sports
Jack Lam (42) Hamilton Marist
Alapati Leiua (*)
D'Angelo Leuila (11) Fraser Tech
Anton Lienert-Brown (21) University
Tom Martin (4)
Rhys Marshall (4)
Damian McKenzie (26) University
Laghlan McWhannell (22) Hautapu
Steven Misa (28) Hamilton Marist
Liam Messam (99) Hautapu
Ollie Norris (31) Hautapu
Simon Parker (11) Hautapu
Cortez Ratima (21) Ōtorohanga
Te Rama Reuben (1) University
Xavier Roe (17) Hamilton Old Boys
Daniel Sinkinson (1) Melville
Bailyn Sullivan (45) Hamilton Marist
Samisoni Taukei'aho (44) Fraser Tech
James Thompson (20) Hautapu
Ryan Tongia (5)
James Tucker (53) Hamilton Marist
Solomone Tukuafu (*) Hamilton Old Boys
Quinn Tupaea (32) Hamilton Old Boys
Gideon Wrampling (18) Te Awamutu Sports