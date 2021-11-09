Coresteel Christmas signage decorations for the 2021 Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Competition. Photos / Supplied

It is with great disappointment that Te Awamutu Rotary, in partnership with Coresteel Buildings Waikato and with support from Waipā District Council and Te Awamutu Community Board, have to announce that the much-loved Rotary Christmas Parade will not be able to go ahead this year for the first time in decades.

But kids and adults do not worry, nothing can spoil the spirit of Christmas and Santa will be here on time on Christmas Eve and making his way to your place.

The traditional Santa parade can't be held this year, but the team wanted to give everyone in Te Awamutu and surrounding rural areas the opportunity to transform their letterbox, sign or team in the theme of Christmas.

Mailbox Christmas decorations for the 2021 Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Competition.

The Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Competition will take place instead.

Dress up your letterbox, business signage or your whole team in Christmas cheer.

Demonstrate your Christmas spirit, take a photo and send it in. Let your imagination run wild!

It's all about showing that Christmas tradition of peace and goodwill to all.

Then fill in the free online entry form and upload a photo of your creation.

There are three categories - Commercial/Businesses, Service Clubs and Societies, and Family.

There will be weekly spot prizes with first, second and third places awarded, while photos will be published for everyone to enjoy.

Entries close on Friday, December 17 and the judges will supply the winners to the Te Awamutu Courier for publication on December 23.

Te Awamutu Rotary is very grateful for the support received from local businesses and organisations.

Mailbox Christmas decorations for the 2021 Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Competition.

Entry is available online at teawamuturotary.org.nz.

To contact Te Awamutu Rotary head to Facebook - Rotary Te Awamutu Annual Christmas Parade, Instagram - Te Awamutu Rotary, email - teawamuturotary@gmail.com or phone 027 294 6562.