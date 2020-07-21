Comment: Greenpeace's vision of switching to Regenerative Agriculture with an organic focus is wonderful in theory, but doesn't work in practice, writes Dr Jacqueline Rowarth.

In a Utopian world, the Green Party's Agriculture and Rural Affairs Policy could achieve what the organisation claims is possible – farmers in New Zealand could make a better living by switching to Regenerative Agriculture with a "plant-based" and "organic" focus.

The Green Party vision involves better incomes with lower environmental impact:

• Rural communities will be viable socially, environmentally and economically.

Advertisement

• Agricultural families will have secure livelihoods through high value, resilient, Regeneratively-grown foods.

• Synthetic herbicides and pesticides will be reduced by at least 50 per cent within five years.

• Synthetic nitrogen will be phased out.

The push towards organic production systems recognises the premium prices that they sometimes achieve. Examples in New Zealand can be found within the kiwifruit and wine industries.

Kiwifruit and wine are delicious. They provide vitamins and pleasure. They do not contain high quality protein and are not staples in the food basket like meat and milk.

Complaints about the expense of food are common because people are price-sensitive.

The premium that non-luxury organic produce attracts is not always sufficient to cover the increased costs of production at least in part because yields are generally lower than those achieved conventionally. This applies not only to plants but also to animal products.

Animals, particularly ruminants, appear to be the real target of the Greenpeace policy.

Advertisement

Their press release earlier this month warned that "nitrogen pollution from the livestock sector poses risks to human health and the environment, from water and air pollution to worsening the climate crisis".

The study quoted as the basis for the release was published in Nature Food this month and examined the global livestock supply chain.

Authors concluded that the livestock sector emits one third of all human-induced nitrogen pollution.

Of that one-third, 66 per cent originates in Asia. Not mentioned in the Greenpeace alert is that New Zealand was shown to be an extraordinarily efficient producer of animal protein.

The conservative value of export earnings from meat and dairy in New Zealand is approximately $23 billion and embedded N emissions are 4 per cent of the global load. Australian exports are approximately NZ$18 billion generating 21 per cent of the N emissions traded.

New Zealand's efficiency is in jeopardy if Greenpeace's wish for Regenerative Agriculture is granted.

Advertisement

Current advocates of the Regenerative concept use Brix to measure plant metabolisable energy and the Albrecht-Kinsey system to analyse soil. They also promote lax grazing of multi-species pastures.

MPI funded research has shown that Brix and the Albrecht Kinsey system are inappropriate in pastoral agriculture in New Zealand, resulting in time spent for decreased value.

An MPI funded review reported that lax grazing results in a deterioration in pasture quality. Multi-species beyond six (different growth habits including flowering times creates competition and death) does likewise.

Poor pasture quality is associated with increased greenhouse gases due to less than optimal animal performance.

Further, economic analysis over a ten-year period in Australia reported in May that Return on Assets Managed was 1.66 per cent for regeneratively-managed sheep farming in comparison with 4.22 per cent for conventionally managed operations.

The realities make Utopia difficult to achieve.

Advertisement

Also overlooked by Greenpeace is the statement in the Nature Food article that any reduction in animal food production "should not come at the expense of food security".

The Nature Food authors are clear that animals build food systems and income streams, while providing resilience to climate change.

Other tools in resilience are nitrogen fertiliser, pesticides and irrigation, yet the Greenpeace policy demands reduced use of these tools in the move towards "Organic".

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Dr Jacqueline Rowarth on The Country below:





Another downside is the 50 per cent reduction in food that would occur. An increase in price of food and in malnutrition would follow. It is in the countries where nitrogen, pesticides and water are most limited that most hunger is found.

Removing animals would exacerbate the problems for both protein supply and environment.

On the Canterbury Plains, dairy production meets the protein needs of four times more people from a given land area than can be met by wheat, using a quarter of the water and no more than one tenth of the N loss.

Advertisement

Canterbury-based nutrition scientist Dr Graeme Coles points out that these figures are not what are usually promoted.

"There have been some big assumptions and some major miscalculations in the past," he says.

"The future requires us to consider all information as we try to provide a sustainable world with adequate nutrition."

Dr Coles has also calculated the effect of a plant-based diet.

"Vegans have to eat a good deal more food to obtain the essential amino acids they need, and so their excretion of waste nitrogen is significantly greater than for omnivores. This means that GHG emissions from the global dairy herd are far more than offset by the emissions saved through more effective human nutrition."

Taken individually, many of the statements in the Greenpeace Agriculture and Rural Affairs Policy align with the goals of most New Zealand farmers- sustainable systems and livelihoods. Sustainability incorporates environment, economics and resilience.

Advertisement

Aspirations to create a better world overlook the realities in food production. People need affordable food: Organics come at a premium.

People need protein: the building block is nitrogen and animals are the most efficient providers.

• Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is a soil scientist and a farmer-elected director for DairyNZ and Ravensdown. This analysis is her own. jsrowarth@gmail.com

